Honda's 125cc Motorcycles Created New Record in East India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), a leading manufacturer of two-wheelers in the country, has proudly announced the accomplishment of yet another milestone. Consistently setting new benchmarks, Honda’s 125cc motorcycles, Shine 125 and SP125, have crossed over 30 lakh customers in Eastern India. This achievement solidifies HMSI’s position as a dominant player in the 125cc motorcycle segment in vibrant east India.

Speaking on this remarkable feat, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said:

We are thrilled to celebrate the significant milestone of 30 lakh sales for the Shine 125 and SP125 in East India. At HMSI, we are incredibly proud of our 125cc motorcycles’ enduring success story in the fiercely competitive segment. They have truly become the trusted companion for Indian families. We thank our valued customers for their trust and are committed to continuously exceeding customer expectations by offering best-in-class products.

Leading from the front, HMSI dominates the 125cc motorcycle segment in East India, which includes the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha & North-East India, with a market share of 41.5 percent in FY’24. Playing a pivotal role in this remarkable achievement, Bihar is the highest contributing state for HMSI with 35% contribution to 125cc motorcycle sales in the Eastern region.

Delighting customers with advanced features, stylish design, and superior technology, the Shine 125 and SP125 are preferred choice of customers in the 125cc segment. Also, thanks to rapid urbanization and customers becoming tech-savvy, the sales of SP125 have more than doubled in the last 5 years in the region. Further amplifying the customer’s trust in the brand is Honda’s superior sales & service network. HMSI has over 1,100 touchpoints in the Eastern states of India.