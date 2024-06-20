Mercedes Introduces Automatic Lane Change Feature for 15 Models

Mercedes-Benz has launched the Automatic Lane Change (ALC) function as part of its Driving Assistance Plus Package across 33 European countries. This feature is now available for 15 models, including the C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, GLC, CLE, EQE, EQS, EQS SUV, and EQE SUV, either directly from the factory or via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Mercedes-Benz is also offering the ALC function to approximately 200,000 existing cars in Europe through OTA updates starting in September 2024. Eligible models for this update include the current E-Class (214), CLE Coupé and Cabriolet, C-Class, S-Class, GLC, EQE, and EQS (both Saloon and SUV) from modification year 23/1 onwards. Customers will be notified about the availability in their region and can initiate the update through the MBUX infotainment system or the Mercedes me App.

The ALC function enhances the over 40 driving assistance systems Mercedes-Benz already offers. When Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC is engaged, ALC automatically initiates lane changes on suitable motorways to overtake slower vehicles or to follow the route to the next exit. This feature, previously introduced in North America in 2023, is tailored for different regions, including China, to meet local traffic conditions and legal requirements.

The ALC is intuitive to operate: the driver sets the desired speed in the adaptive cruise control, and Active Steering Assist handles the automatic lane changes on motorways. As a Level 2 system, the driver remains responsible for driving at all times. The system uses radar sensors and cameras to monitor the surroundings, facilitating overtaking and navigating to motorway junctions or exits when route guidance is active.

In Europe, ALC operates at speeds between 80 and 140 km/h on motorways with at least two lanes and clear lane markings. The car's cameras must detect sufficient free space for the feature to activate.