All-New BMW R 1300 GS Launched in India

BMW Motorrad has introduced the all-new BMW R 1300 GS in India, an adventure motorcycle that promises a blend of performance and style. Available as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), deliveries are set to begin at the end of June 2024, with an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 20.95 lakh.

The BMW R 1300 GS boasts a fresh design, combining traditional GS elements with a more compact and lightweight structure. A notably flatter tank ramp contributes to its dynamic, accessible appearance, complemented by an enduro-style silhouette achieved through an upholstered center cover over the aluminum fuel tank. The bike also features innovative LED Matrix Headlights, integrating high beam and low beam in a single projector unit, enhancing visibility with "Headlight Pro" in all option styles.

At the heart of the R 1300 GS is a redesigned two-cylinder boxer engine, now more compact with a gearbox positioned under the engine and a new camshaft drive arrangement. This engine is the most powerful BMW boxer engine to date, delivering 107 kW (145 hp) at 7750 rpm and a maximum torque of 149 Nm at 6500 rpm, thanks to BMW's ShiftCam technology for variable valve timing and stroke.

The suspension system has also been revamped, featuring a new steel sheet metal main frame that offers greater stiffness and more compact packaging. The bike incorporates the EVO Telelever front wheel guide with a flex element and the EVO Paralever rear wheel guide, ensuring improved steering precision and ride stability.

Standard comfort features include Keyless Ride, heated grips, a smartphone charging compartment with an integrated USB socket, an additional 12 V on-board power socket, hand protectors with integrated turn indicators, a Lithium-ion battery with Battery Guard, and Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) with brake function.