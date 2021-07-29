BMW Motorrad India's First Maxi-Scooter Teased Again, Launch Nears

BMW Motorrad India’s first maxi-scooter for our market was teased for the first time earlier this month. The company had released a picture revealing some of the key details of the two-wheeler. The teaser image must have sparked interest amongst the enthusiasts in the Indian market. Now, BMW Motorrad India has shared a teaser video of the maxi-scooter on its social media channels.

The new teaser video of BMW Motorrad India’s first maxi-scooter does not really reveal anything new as such. However, it certainly hints that the launch of the two-wheeler is gradually inching closer. While the company has not revealed any specific date, it’s being speculated that the maxi-scooter would break cover sometime next month. Various media reports have also stated that the unofficial bookings at some dealerships are already underway.

So what is this mystery maxi-scooter? Well, BMW Motorrad India is yet to make an official announcement, however, going by the previous teaser image and speculations on the web, it seems that the company is planning to introduce the BMW C 400 GT in India. Unlike the maxi-scooters (Suzuki Burgman Street, Aprilia SR 160) that are currently on sale in the Indian market, the C 400 GT will be a much powerful option capable of handling both city and highway usage.

The BMW C 400 GT is already available in the international markets. It is powered by a 350cc, single producing 34 HP and 35 Nm. The maxi-scooter has a top speed of nearly 140 kmph. The anchoring duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends accompanied by ABS. Some of its other features include a full-LED headlamp, ergonomic seat, windshield, fully digital and colour instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, ride-by-wire, keyless ride, and more.

All this clearly indicates that the BMW C 400 GT will be an expensive affair. However, if BMW Motorrad India manages to introduce it at a reasonable price, perhaps, it could act as a game-changer and also provoke other companies to enter the segment.