Aprilia SXR 125 Launched, To Rival TVS NTorq & Suzuki Burgman Street

Piaggio India has finally launched the Aprilia SXR 125 maxi-scooter in the country. The younger sibling of the SXR 160, which was introduced in the Indian market late last year, will compete with the TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Burgman Street, and the likes.

The Aprilia SXR 125 has four colour options - red, blue, black, and white. It has been priced at INR 1.16 lakh*. In comparison, the TVS NTorq 125 is available at a starting price of INR 71,095* whereas the most affordable variant of the Suzuki Burgman Street retails at INR 82,700*. Clearly, the new SXR 125 is much more expensive than its main rivals. It would be interesting to see how it is received by the audience.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 125 (TVS NTorq 125 Rival) Shown Up-Close - VIDEO

The Aprilia SXR 125 is based on the more powerful SXR 160. Both scooters are quite similar to each other and share several parts and components. Some of the other key elements of the new SXR 125 include:

Feather-touch switchgear

Big bucket seat

Front lockable split glove boxes

USB charging socket

5-spoke 12-inch alloy wheels

7L fuel tank

Integrated dark flyscreen

Digital instrument console

As for the hardware, the suspension setup on the new Aprilia SXR 125 includes a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. The stopping power comes from a 220mm front disc brake and a 140mm rear drum brake. Instead of ABS, the scooter comes with CBS.

In terms of looks, the Aprilia SXR 125 brings some freshness in the 125cc scooter segment and should be a head-turner. It features an attractive twin-LED headlamp assembly with integrated LED DRLs, a wrap-around large LED taillamp with signature lighting and a sporty exhaust. The colour options are also quite interesting and should be able to rope in many buyers.

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi