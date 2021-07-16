BMW Maxi-Scooter for India Teased for the First Time, Launch Soon

BMW maxi-scooter for the Indian market has been teased for the first time. BMW Motorrad India took to its social media channels to release a teaser image of the new two-wheeler. The German brand has also stated that it will launch the maxi-scooter soon.

The teaser image of the BMW maxi-scooter does not reveal much. What we can infer from the picture is that the two-wheeler will feature a dual headlight setup with, what seems to be, integrated LED DRLs. There will also be a large translucent black windscreen that adds to the maxi-scooter look.

The upcoming BMW maxi-scooter will feature disc brakes on both ends. It is likely to be equipped with ABS, too. There will be a fairly large side-mounted exhaust with a black heat shield. We expect it to enhance the side profile of the two-wheeler and add a touch of sportiness. Accommodating the rider would be a large single-piece seat behind which will be a split-type pillion grab rail. Some of the other features that would be available include a fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, external fuel cap, full-LED lighting, etc.

Going by the teaser image, we feel that the new BMW maxi-scooter will have a demanding road presence. It should be able to make its own space in the growing maxi-scooter segment that consists of products like the Suzuki Burgman Street and the Aprilia SXR 160. Now, it would be interesting to see what does BMW Motorrad India’s upcoming two-wheeler would offer in terms of performance. The company has not revealed any specifications. We are expecting to see more teasers and, perhaps, features of the maxi-scooter in the coming days and weeks.

What do you think of BMW Motorrad India’s move with its new maxi-scooter? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.