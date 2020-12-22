BMW and MINI Car Prices To Be Hiked By 2% From January 2021

BMW India has officially announced that they will be hiking the price of their vehicles across the BMW and MINI range, effective from January 4, 2021. Like every other manufacturer, the BMW price hike is also due to rising input costs in the industry. The extent of the hike will be by up to 2% across the portfolio. However, it was just last month when the German carmaker increased the prices of BMW and MINI cars in India by up to 3%. Effective from November 1, 2020, BMW then said it was due to the depreciating currency value and rising input costs.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said,

"In an unprecedented year, BMW Group India has been focused on providing best-in-class products and unparalleled services to its esteemed clientele. From 4 January 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2% to offset the increasing input costs. This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong. BMW Group India will continue to set uncompromising standards in the luxury auto industry and create customer delight.

The BMW price hike will be applicable for both locally assembled CKD products as well as completely built units (CBUs) imported from outside. Currently, BMW assembles the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series 3 Series GT, 5 Series, 6 Series GT, 7 Series, and the complete X range of SUVs excluding the X6. BMW also locally assembles the MINI Countryman. BMW's CBU range includes the 8 Series Gran Coupe, X6, Z4, M2 Competition, M4 Coupe, M5 Competition, M8 Coupe, and the rest of the MINI range.

BMW recently launched the Black Shadow edition of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in India for a price of INR 42.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The special edition model is only limited to just 24 units for the entire country. Among other recent launches, BMW also brought the X5 M Competition performance SUV and the X3 M to India. Being an M model, both the SUVs obviously comes as a CBU and are quite expensive.

Going ahead into 2021, BMW will be launching several new products in the Indian market in a bid to bring the entire portfolio in India up to date with the global lineup. The first launch from BMW in 2021 will be the 3 Series Gran Limousine which is essentially a long wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series. This is slated for a launch on January 21, 2021. BMW also has a facelift coming up for the 5 Series and the 6 Series GT in India.

