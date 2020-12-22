Earlier we reported to you that BMW would be launching the 5 Series and 6 Series GT facelifts in India next year along with updates to several other of their models to bring them up to date with their global lineup. Now, we have come to know about the first launch from BMW that's coming next year. BMW will be launching the new 3 Series Gran Limousine in India on January 21, 2021. The BWM 3 Series Gran Limousine is essentially a long-wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series sedan that has been on sale in China for several years.

India will be the first right-hand drive market to get this long-wheelbase 3 Series. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine essentially gets a 110mm longer wheelbase than the standard sedan, with the length going up by 120mm. It is also slightly taller than the standard sedan. There are however no other styling changes this version of the 3 Series over the regular sedan. From the exterior, it is only the rear doors that have grown in length.

Just like the exterior, there are no major changes on the interiors either. The dashboard design and the equipment list remains identical to that of the standard 3 Series. However, you do get 43mm of extra legroom at the rear and the longer doors also improve ingress and egress. The rear seats have also been improved with better cushioning and bolstering. Some of the standout features would include an 8.8-inch touchscreen with BMW’s iDrive infotainment system, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, interior mood lighting and more.

Under the hood, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will share its engines with the standard 3 Series in India. That means it will be powered by either a 258hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 190hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. Transmission option will include an 8-speed automatic gearbox. When launched, the 3 Series Gran Limousine will sit between the 3 Series and 5 Series in India. It will however not be sharing its space with the 3 Series GT in India as that model has already been discontinued in BMW's global lineup and it will soon be gone from the India line-up too.

The BMW 3 Series is currently priced between INR 42.30 to INR 49.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will certainly be priced higher than the standard 3-Series. The BMW 3-Series rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE. in India and a long wheelbase version could give them a competitive advantage. It will also rival the likes of the Audi A4 and Volvo S60 when they are launched next year in India.

[News Source - Autocar India]