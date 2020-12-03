BMW Launches 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition in India

BMW expanded their sedan lineup a couple of months ago with the new entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe was launched for a starting price of INR 39.30 lakh for the base 220d Sportline variant, going up to INR 41.40 lakh for the top-end 220d M Sport variant. Now, the German automaker has launched a limited Black Shadow edition of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in India for INR 42.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Black Shadow edition is based on 220d M Sport variant and commands a premium of INR 90,000 over the latter. It is however only limited to just 24 units and can be booked online from December 7, 2020.

The Black Shadow edition of the 2 Series Gran Coupe will be locally produced at BMW's plant in Chennai and it brings in additional BMW M performance cosmetic parts worth INR 2.5 lakh. Exterior changes include a blacked-out mesh grille along with new black caps for the ORVMs. It also gets a new black Y-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels with floating hub caps that keep the BMW logo level at all times. There's an M performance rear spoiler which comes finished in black and the tail pipes too have been finished in black. BMW is offering only two color options with the 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition - White and metallic Black.

Also Read : V8-powered BMW X5 M Competition with 600+ hp & 750 Nm launched in India

A similar black theme has been carried over to the interiors as well. The upholstery and the dashboard are now all-black. There are however no additional M performance bits on the inside and the equipment list remains largely the same as well. Some of the highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, BMW digital key, and BMW gesture control. It also gets cornering brake control and dynamic stability control as safety features.

There are no changes under the hood either. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Shadow Edition continues with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel engine from the standard car. In fact this is the only engine on offer on the 2 GC right now. The engine produces 190hp and 400Nm of torque and it comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. BMW claims a 0-100kph time of 7.5 seconds. Unlike all other BMW sedans which are rear-wheel driven, the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a transverse engine layout and a front-wheel drive setup. BMW will introduce a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine on the 2 Series Gran Coupe at a later stage.

Considering that there are just 24 units of the Black Shadow edition on sale, you might want to put your money down as soon as possible on December 7. The premium isn't very high over the standard model but it brings quite some visual differences. Consider the exclusivity and it well might be worth it. Currently, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe does not have any direct rival in the Indian market but it will soon see competition from the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the new Audi A3.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.