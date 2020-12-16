BMW 5 Series and 6 Series GT Facelifts Launching In India in 2021

BMW will soon be embarking on their most product offensive strategy in India as the company is looking to launch quite a few new models in India next year. In fact, they have already kick-started that with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe that was launched in the country a couple of months ago. BMW also has the latest generations of the 3 Series, 7 Series, X3, X5 and the X7 on sale in India. Coming up next from BMW will be the 5 Series facelift and the 6 Series GT facelift.

BMW is promising that they will have all their models updated to their latest generations or facelifts in India by 2021. The BMW 5 Series facelift and 6 Series GT facelift were unveiled globally earlier this year. Incidentally, both these models have been one of BMW's highest volume generators in our market. Mercedes-Benz have been the outright leader in the luxury car segment in India for quite some time now, but BMW hopes to bounce back in 2021 with the launch of several new products they have in the pipeline.

Also Read : BMW Launches 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition in India

In an interview with carandbike, Vikram Pawah, President- BMW India said,

"2021 will be more about bounce back, making sure that we are launching all the new products that we have in our pipeline. So obviously we have pushed some of them towards the next year because some of the priority that we have in terms of model run outs. But it will be happening, for example the 5 Series and the 6 Series GT will be happening next year. So we'll excite the market again next year and some more, lots and lots of surprises for next year."

BMW will thus be introducing new models across the band and there will be both petrol and diesel versions of all their models. So there will be a petrol version of the 2 Series Gran Coupe joining the lineup in 2021 as well. Moreover, it's just not about BMW cars but the plan includes the Mini range as well. Thus the updated Mini Countryman and the Mini Cooper are also expected to join the India lineup sometime next year.

BMW will also be looking at ramping up their production capacity in India. The company has already stocked-up its inventory with kits in a bid to ensure smooth production without further delay. BMW will be focusing on introducing the locally assembled models first while also trying to maximize the number of locally assembled models from their range in India. The BMW 5 Series facelift and 6 Series GT facelift will thus be locally assembled in India along with the 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.