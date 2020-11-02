New BMW X3 M Launched in India, Has a Whopping 480 HP Power Output!

BMW has launched the X3 M performance SUV in India at INR 99.90 Lakh*. The car comes in via the Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) route and is available across all the BMW dealerships in the country. The BMW X3 M joins the long list of 'M' cars in India, the performance arm of BMW, including models like the X5 M, X6 M, M3 and M4 among others.

In terms of design, the SUV gets the typical muscular proportions like its 'X' siblings. It comes with a long wheelbase, short overhangs, slightly hexagonal wheel arches, crisp lines & clean-cut surface contouring. The all-new model sports BMW kidney grille with black double bars. The signature 'M' gills are integrated into the Air Breathers on the front flanks. The special 'M' design of the ORVMs brings about a further reduction in aerodynamic drag. The standard equipment also includes 20-inch M light-alloy wheels.

On the inside, the car gets M-style cockpit design, has electrically adjustable sports seats with memory, Vernasca leather upholstery, ambient lighting, an M-specific instrument cluster and a restyled M selector lever. Adding space to the cabin is the large Panorama Sunroof. The vehicle comes with a 40: 20:40 split-folding rear backrest, enabling luggage capacity to be increased to a maximum of 1,600-litres.

At the heart of the new BMW X3 M is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that produces 480 hp and 600 Nm of torque. The motor stands out with its familiar 'M' high-revving character, the latest M TwinPower Turbo technology update, plus track-tested cooling and oil supply systems. The car can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.2 seconds, with a top speed of 250 kmph.

In terms of safety, the car gets front, side and head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including M Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision & Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function. Also available as part of the standard package are Adaptive LED headlights, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, High Beam Assistant & Parking Assistant. M-specific display content can also be shown on the BMW Head-Up Display, projecting driving information onto the windscreen & into the driver’s immediate field of vision.

Feature-wise, the X3 M gets a 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel, and voice control feature along-with the optional BMW Gesture Control. It also gets the BMW Virtual Assistant and telephony with wireless charging. In addition, the options list for the first-ever BMW X3 M provides further scope for individualisation that includes 21-inch light-alloy wheels, BMW Display Key, M Sport exhaust, M Driver’s package and Harman Kardon Surround Sound System.

*Ex-showroom