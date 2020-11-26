Making its presence prominent, once again, in the Indian market, BMW has launched the all-new X5 M Competition. The latest Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), as the German brand likes to call it, is designed and engineered to offer unrivalled performance and signature attributes of BMW M cars. The BMW X5 M Competition comes to India via the CBU route and is now available at all BMW dealerships across the country.

BMW X5 M Competition Engine

Under the hood of the BMW X5 M Competition is a gigantic 4.4L V8 M TwinPower Turbo engine that is known for its high revving character and unmistakable performance. This powerhouse has been tuned to generate 625 hp at 6000 rpm and ground-shredding 750 Nm of torque at 1800 - 5600 rpm. Mated to the mill is the latest version of the 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. Also available with the X5 M Competition is the M xDrive all-wheel drive system and Active M Differential. The new BMW X5 M Competition is capable of doing the 0-100 km/h sprint in a mere 3.8 seconds! Flat out, this beast can achieve 250 km/h, which is electronically limited.

BMW X5 M Competition Exterior

Just like most BMW cars, the new SAV is also instantly recognisable as a BMW thanks to the signature headlamps and kidney grille. It looks like it means only business and is ready to pounce. Some of the key exterior features include:

‘M’ light-alloy wheels

BMW Laserlight

Large front bumper

Large air intakes

Sporty rear bumper

Quad exhaust pipes

BMW X5 M Competition Interior

As you would expect in a BMW, the cabin of the new X5 M Competition will cocoon you in luxury. The classy, contemporary style of the cabin is complemented by displays and controls with the familiar M treatment. You can enjoy the thrill of driving while sitting in a luxurious environment. Some of the key interior features include:

M multifunction seats

12.3-inch multifunction display touchscreen

BMW gesture control

Harman Kardon surround sound system

Panorama glass roof sky lounge

BMW X5 M Competition Safety

The BMW X5 M Competition comes loaded with a plethora of safety features such as Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including ‘M’ Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Adaptive LED headlights, High Beam Assistant and Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant.

BMW X5 M Competition Price

BMW is asking a whopping INR 1.95 crore (ex-showroom) for the all-new X5 M Competition. The company will also provide the customers with membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. The program features four main categories: Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges. Customers who book the BMW X5 M Competition online before 31 December 2020 will enjoy a special benefit - an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.