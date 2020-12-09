Best Honda Cars in India You Can Buy Under INR 10 Lakh

Over the years, Honda Cars India has grounded its status in the Indian market as a premium brand offering, with reliable, refined and affordable cars that are a bang for the buck. In their 20 year stint in India, the Japanese manufacturer has graced the Indian market with a few models that quickly took the helm in its respective segment. Case in point, the Honda City - one of the most trusted and longest-running nameplate in India.

The company offers 7 models in India, including two cars in the SUV category, four cars in sedan category and one car in hatchback category. Honda also has three upcoming cars in India including the all-new Jazz, Amaze facelift and HR-V. If you are in the market looking for your next car that comes with the Japanese attention to detail and impeccable engineering, then Honda cars might suit your bill. Here are the best Honda cars that you can buy in India under INR 10 lakh:

Honda Amaze

Not only is the Honda Amaze the most sold Honda vehicle since launch, it is also the most affordable Honda you can buy in the country. Prices for the compact sedan begin at INR 6.17 lakh and go up to INR 9.99 lakh*. The car is available in four variants - E, S, V, and VX. On offer in the new Amaze is two BS-VI engine options - 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. Both are mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, along with the option of a CVT. The petrol unit is good for 90 PS and 110 Nm; whereas the diesel develops 100 PS and 200 Nm. The diesel CVT, however, produces slightly less power and torque (80PS/160Nm).

Notable features in the new Amaze come in the form of a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, rear parking camera and passive key-less entry with push-button engine start-stop. In terms of safety, the car comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard. The car takes on the likes of Maruti-Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Ford Aspire. Honda Amaze is the second highest sold sedan after the Maruti Dzire and among the most fuel-efficient cars of India.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz was India's first premium hatchback. However, it's pricing didn't go down well with buyers. In its new version, Honda has not only revised the pricing but also the styling. The current-gen Honda Jazz is priced between INR 7.50 lakh to INR 9.74 lakh* and is available in three variants - V, VX and ZX (new top-spec variant). The car gets just one engine option, a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 90 PS and 110 Nm. In terms of transmission options, you get a 5-speed manual and a 7-step CVT. Claimed fuel-efficiency figures are 16.6 kmpl and 17.1 kmpl, respectively.

In its new avatar, the Jazz gets features such as LED headlamps and fog lamps, along with a sunroof. Other notable elements that have been retained from the previous model include cruise control, paddle shifters (CVT variants only), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC and 15-inch alloy wheels. In terms of safety, the car gets dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD. In India, Honda’s premium hatchback rivals the likes of the Maruti-Suzuki Baleno/Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, Hyundai Elite i20 and Volkswagen Polo.

Honda WR-V

Honda's take on the crossover segment is the WR-V. After its recent facelift, the WR-V is priced between INR 8.50 lakh to INR 11 lakh*. Honda is offering the car in two variants - SV and VX. Mechanically, the WR-V is powered by one petrol and one diesel engine option, the former makes 90 PS and 110 Nm, while the latter produces 100 PS and 200 Nm. Transmission options come in the form of a 5-speed MT mated to the petrol and a 6-speed MT with the diesel motor. Honda does not offer the WR-V with an automatic transmission.

In terms of features, the car benefits from LED projector headlamps and LED tail lamps. Inside, it sports re-designed leatherette upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while retaining features like cruise control, push-button start-stop and sunroof. Safety features include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags and rear parking sensors. The WR-V locks horns with a few of the most popular models in India including the Maruti-Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Kia Sonet

Honda City

The Honda City, as mentioned above, is the longest running premium nameplate in India and also one of the best-selling Honda's in India. After the launch of its fifth-gen model, Honda didn't discontinue the fourth-gen City either. The previous-gen City is still on sale and is available in only two variants - SV and V. Prices for these two variants are INR 9.30 lakh and INR 10 lakh*, respectively. The fourth-gen City is only available with the 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 119 PS and 145 Nm of torque, with a 5-speed manual transmission. Honda is no longer offering the older generation model with the CVT automatic option.

In terms of features, the City still stands as a worthy contender in the executive sedan segment with inclusions such as auto AC, touchscreen infotainment system, height-adjustable driver’s seat and power-folding ORVMs. With the loss of the higher-spec variants, the older City will no longer feature a sunroof, leather interior, and LED headlamps. Safety features in the car include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. In India, the car takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento, Toyota Yaris and Hyundai Verna.

*Ex-showroom prices