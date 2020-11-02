Honda Amaze & Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition premium models launched

To celebrate the ongoing festive season in the country, Honda Cars India has launched the Exclusive Editions of the Amaze and WR-V. These premium models are based on the top-of-the-line VX variant of both the cars and available in both diesel and petrol engine options.

Speaking about the introduction of the Exclusive Editions of the Amaze and WR-V, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said:

During this festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers. The new editions of Amaze and WR-V are based on the top-grade VX trim and aim to offer enhanced looks with added features. Due to the ongoing attractive festive promotions in the market and launch of these new Exclusive Editions, we believe this is the best time to make the much-awaited car purchase.

The new Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition features attractive window chrome mouldings. We can also find the use of chrome near the fog lamps and on the trunk. Honda has also added a step illumination and front footlight. There is a comfortable and functional armrest along with high-quality suede black seat cover. To top it all of, Honda has slapped on an ‘Exclusive Edition’ emblem on the new car.

Following are the prices of the new Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition:

Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition Price* Variant MT CVT Petrol INR 7.96 lakh INR 8.79 lakh Diesel INR 9.26 lakh INR 9.99 lakh

Just like the Exclusive Edition of the Amaze, the Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition comes equipped with attractive chrome garnish near the fog lamps. However, the company has also provided a similar treatment on the front grille. The latest WR-V also features new body graphics. We also get the step illumination and front footlight, premium suede black seat cover, and ‘Exclusive Edition’ emblem.

Following are the prices of the new Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition:

Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition Price* Variant MT Petrol INR 9.69 lakh Diesel INR 10.99 lakh

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi