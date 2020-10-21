With the festive season fast approaching, many new car buyers would be on keen lookout for new car purchases. As a result, many different car manufacturers are scrambling to offer the best discounts they can in order to entice those customers. Recently, Honda Cars India announced its festive discounts across the entire range of vehicles. However, the Japanese car maker has now announced larger discounts for its recently-launched BSVI Honda Jazz.

The new Honda Jazz will now be offering customers with total discounts ranging up to INR 60,000. This offer will include INR 25,000 as cash discounts, INR 15,000 as an exchange bonus and INR 10,000 as loyalty exchange benefits. In addition to these discounts, dealers will also be offering various corporate discounts and other benefits, in order to increase the total mark-down price for the BSVI Honda Jazz this festive season. Honda Cars India has also announced that these offers will be available only till the end of the month. The company goes on to add, these benefits will not be extending to those who have made their bookings before this period offer.

Honda Cars India recently launched the new Jazz with prices starting from INR 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to INR 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The BSVI Honda Jazz is available in a total of three variants - V, VX and ZX. Adding up all the discounts, it is possible to purchase the top-spec variants of the new Honda Jazz around the INR 9 lakh mark. In terms of features, the Jazz is offered with LED headlights, keyless-entry-and-go, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity and an electric sunroof. In terms of engine-gearbox options, the new Honda Jazz is only available with one petrol engine option, specced to either a manual or automatic transmission. The engine is a 1.2-litre, in-line 4 cylinder i-VTEC unit which develops 90PS and 110Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The Honda Jazz competes in the premium hatchback market and goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Volkswagen Polo.

