Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has just announced the launch of the 2020 WR-V. The new model goes on sale at a base price of INR 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The updated version of the Jazz-based crossover features some minor cosmetic updates and BSVI-compliant versions of the earlier motors. The new model locks horns with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

The 2020 Honda WR-V features a new chrome-plated grille with horizontal slats. Even the headlights are new and carry integrated LED DRLs and projector units. Rounding up the updates for the front-fascia are the new foglamps. The rear-end comes kitted out with new LED taillamps and an LED high-mount stop lamp. Other highlights of the styling package include 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels and shark-fin antennae.

The interior stays largely unchanged and the top-spec version continues to offer a host of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen AVN system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, height-adjustable driver's seat, automatic aircon with touchscreen controls, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and electric sunroof. The standard safety kit across all variants includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert, speed-sensing door-lock, crash-sensing door-unlock and ISOFIX child seat restraints.

The 2020 Honda WR-V is on sale with two BSVI-compliant engine options. One of these is a 1.2-litre iVTEC naturally-aspirated petrol engine that pumps out 90 PS and 110 Nm. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Unlike the BSIV version, CVT is no longer on offer. The diesel motor on offer is the familiar 1.5-litre iDTEC unit that produces 100 PS and 200 NM. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The petrol variant offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.5 kmpl, while the oil-burner returns 23.7 kmpl. The new Honda WR-V is available in six colour options:

Lunar Silver Metallic

Modern Steel Metallic

Premium Amber Metallic

Golden Brown Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Radiant Red Metallic.

2020 Honda WR-V Prices

2020 Honda WR-V has been launched in two variants – SV and VX. Below, you can have a look at a variant-wise price list of the new model: