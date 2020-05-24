Ever since the news broke out that a new Bajaj Pulsar RS400 is in the works, there has been some stir in the 400 cc segment. While nothing about the motorbike has been revealed by the company yet, IndianAutosBlog.com's digital illustrator Shoeb Kalania has come up with a rendering. So, here’s how the Bajaj Pulsar RS400 could look like.

It can be seen in the rendered images that the Pulsar RS400 would feature a more aggressive design than its younger sibling, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, whose styling has now become out-dated. It has a totally redesigned front fairing with subtle yet attractive graphics. The front end of the motorcycle has been revamped to have a lower and meaner stance. The twin-headlamp setup adds to the bike’s overall visual appeal. There’s also a revised front fender to gel with the sporty aesthetics of the motorcycle.

The Pulsar RS400 in the renderings have multiple parts borrowed from the Bajaj Dominar 400. These include the alloy wheels, rear cowl, tail section with LED taillamps and rear fender. The motorcycle also has split seats but the rider’s seat height is lower than that of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. This means that the Pulsar RS400 would be approachable by a wider spectrum of audience and even shorter riders would feel comfortable on it. Other key features of the motorbike include a side-slung exhaust, rear tyre hugger, engine cowl and 3D Pulsar logo on the fuel tank. Shoeb has also given three colour options - Red, Black, and White. Let us know which one’s your favourite.

Although it would be too early to comment on the Bajaj Pulsar RS400’s specs, it is likely that the 373.3 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with 3 spark plugs, fuel injection and DOHC from the Dominar 400 will make its way here. The new Pulsar would also come equipped with USD front forks, full-LED lighting, fully-digital instrument cluster, front and rear disc brakes with ABS.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 gets its first price hike

The Bajaj Pulsar RS400 is scheduled to be launched in Indonesia in August this year. Details regarding the bike’s arrival here in India are unavailable at the moment. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to get the latest updates on the Bajaj Pulsar RS400 and other two-wheelers.