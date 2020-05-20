Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 gets its first price hike - IAB Report

The Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 was launched last month at INR 1.91 lakh*. The company’s flagship model has now received its first price hike.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 is available only in a single variant, price of which was INR 1,91,751* originally. Now, Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the motorcycle by INR 3,000.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Dominar 400 BS6 INR 1,91,751 INR 1,94,751 INR 3,000

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Specs

Powering the Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 is a revised 373.3 cc single-cylinder engine which comes with 4 valves, DOHC set up, 3 spark plugs and fuel injection. It has been tuned to produce 40 PS of maximum power at 8,650 rpm and generate 35 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The powerplant is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Features

Full-LED lighting

Fully-digital primary and secondary instrument cluster

Twin-barrel exhaust

Diamond-cut finished alloy wheels

Split seats

Split rear grab rails

The braking duties on the Dominar 400 BS6 are handled by a large 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc. Bajaj Auto has also provided dual-channel ABS for improved braking. As for the suspension, at the front, we have a pair of 43 mm USD forks and a multi-step adjustable monoshock at the rear.

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 2,156 mm Width 836 mm Height 1,112 mm Wheelbase 1,453 mm Ground clearance 157 mm Kerb weight 184 kg Fuel tank capacity 13 litres

Also Read: Prices of BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 increased

While Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the Dominar 400, the lesser capacity Bajaj Dominar 250 continues to sell at INR 1.60 lakh* as before.

In other news, a Bajaj Pulsar RS400 400 cc bike is in the works. The elder sibling of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will be launched in Indonesia in August 2020. For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi