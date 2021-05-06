Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Concept Looks Killer in Digital Render

Around a year ago, there were reports about a Bajaj Pulsar RS400 under development. While no official information in this regard was released by the company, the reports did give birth to speculations suggesting that a Bajaj Pulsar NS400 could also be in the works. Well, we are still waiting to hear any official word about the two motorcycles, an automotive artist called Abin Designs has created a digital rendering that shows what the Pulsar NS400 could look like in its Concept form.

We can see in the picture that several parts of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 have been used to create the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Concept rendering. For instance, the shape of the fuel tank appears to be left untouched. Similarly, the perimeter frame and split seats have been carried forward. We even find the alloy wheels to be unchanged.

Perhaps, the most striking feature of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Concept rendering is the under-seat exhaust. We find the routing of the header pipe to be a bit weird but in terms of looks, the entire system scores full points. The fuel tank extensions of the Concept motorcycle are larger in size and have a new design. They also bear the “400” logo.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar RS125 (KTM RC 125 Rival) Rendered

Although only the side view of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Concept is shown in the rendering, we can figure out that the automotive artist has also tweaked the front end look of the machine. There is a different-styled headlamp, most probably an LED unit, that gives a refreshing look. The headlight mask is also tweaked.

The motorcycle also uses a pair of USD front forks, a revised front fender, and high-spec front rotors. The handlebar is new and accommodates bar-end rearview mirrors. The rear section of the NS400 Concept is higher than that of the NS200 and fitted with a sportier tail tidy. And, of course, the tyres are changed, too.

As for the engine, we think that using the tried and tested, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor from the Bajaj Dominar 400 makes sense. It comes with DOHC, 4 valves, and triple spark plugs. It is capable of pumping out 40PS of max power at 8800rpm and 35Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. For the transmission, a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch could be incorporated.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Concept rendering shows us 3 different colours - blue, green, and pink. Which one do you think suits the motorcycle the best? Drop a comment below and let us know.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.