Bajaj Dominar Adventure Tourer Visualized, Looks Tempting

The Bajaj Dominar 400 has always been a great option for motorcycle touring. Features like relaxed rider ergonomics, impressive LED headlight, powerful engine, comfortable seat, 13L fuel tank, and a reasonable price tag make it one of the first choices of many enthusiasts looking to buy a good-looking and capable touring motorcycle. However, an automotive artist has visualised the Dominar 400 in an even more capable form and created a rendering of the same. Let’s check it out.

We can see in the rendering that the Bajaj Dominar 400 has been given a major makeover. It appears that the motorcycle is fitted with better quality USD forks at the front. The braking setup has also been improved with the installation of twin rotors accompanied by radial calipers. The alloy wheels of the stock motorcycle have been replaced by a set of wire-spoke units. They are using somewhat dual-purpose tyres that seem to be more road-oriented.

The artist has also added a decent-sized windscreen that should come in handy during high-speed cruising. Parts such as the LED headlamp, belly pan, rear cowl, and dual-port muffler have been carried forward without any change. However, we do see the addition of a semi fairing and revised front fender. The seats also appear to be larger and there seems to be a rack at the back for mounting some luggage. We don’t spot any side turn indicators at the front of the motorcycle, perhaps, they have been integrated into the LED headlamp.

The adventure version of the Bajaj Dominar 400 has been visualised by the artist in two colour options - blue and green. We think that the latter suits the motorcycle more. What do you have to say about the rendering as a whole? Let us know in the comments below.

