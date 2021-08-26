Bajaj Pulsar NS250 Spied Again, New Taillamps, Display, Exhaust Revealed

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS250 has been spied undergoing road testing once again. The new spy shots reveal multiple features of the quarter-litre motorcycle.

We can see in the new spy images that the Bajaj Pulsar NS250 will get a set of new LED taillamps. They will continue to be split-type but their design will be different to bring some freshness to the motorcycle’s rear end. Apart from that, Bajaj Auto will also use a dual-port exhaust in the Pulsar NS250. The compact size muffler suits the naked streetfighter look of the machine. In terms of styling, it is somewhat similar to the one which we have seen in the Bajaj Pulsar RS200.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS250 would also come equipped with a newly designed instrument cluster. Going by the spy pics, it appears to be a fully digital unit that should offer Bluetooth connectivity. Enthusiasts would welcome this feature with open arms. The Pulsar NS250 will have clip-on handlebars, however, the riding stance would not be too committed and, thus, the motorcycle should be easy and fun to ride in various conditions.

Earlier spy shots had revealed that the Bajaj Pulsar NS250 will have a projector headlamp, likely LED, accompanied by LED DRLs. The fuel tank shrouds have a familiar design, however, we expect the fuel tank capacity to be larger than the current Bajaj Pulsar NS200’s 12 litres. As for the engine, speculations say that the 250cc motor would be able to produce around 24 PS of max power and 20 Nm of peak torque. It would be mated to a 6-speed gearbox that might be accompanied by a slipper clutch. We wouldn’t be surprised to see twin spark plugs in the new Bajaj Pulsar NS250.

While we don’t have an official launch date of the Bajaj Pulsar NS250 yet, Bajaj Auto has confirmed that it will introduce the biggest Pulsar in the Indian market during the upcoming festive season. Hence, we are looking forward to that. Are you?

