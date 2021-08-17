Biggest Bajaj Pulsar to Launch this Diwali - Pulsar 250 or Pulsar 400?

The Bajaj Pulsar brand will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year. And to mark the occasion, the two-wheeler giant is preparing to launch the biggest Pulsar during the upcoming festive season. Would it be a Bajaj Pulsar 250 or a Pulsar 400?

As per a recent media report, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto, has confirmed that the company will launch its biggest Bajaj Pulsar in November this year. The upcoming model will be based on an all-new platform that will be used in several iterations of the Pulsar brand over the next 12 months.

While Mr Bajaj has confirmed the arrival of the biggest Bajaj Pulsar in Diwali, he did not disclose how big the new model is going to be. Now, spy shots of an alleged 250cc Pulsar had surfaced online in the past. It is expected to replace the current 220cc model. While details regarding the quarter-litre bike are scarce, it is being said that Bajaj Auto would use a newly developed engine for the machine. However, reports also say that the 250cc engine of the KTM 250 Adventure and 250 Duke with some alterations could also be used.

Since Rajiv Bajaj has left the door open for speculation, we would like to see an even bigger Bajaj Pulsar. Perhaps, a Pulsar 400. Bajaj Auto already has a tried and tested 373cc engine that it uses in the Dominar 400. So, if the company is planning to go big, why not skip the middle ground and aim for the biggest? A Bajaj Pulsar 400 would set the motorcycle market on fire, just like the first-gen Pulsar did nearly two decades ago.

We are expecting to get some clear and official information regarding the biggest Bajaj Pulsar in the near future. So stay tuned for all the latest updates. Meanwhile, do let us know in the comments whether you would like to see a Pulsar 250 or a Pulsar 400?

