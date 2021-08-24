Updated Bajaj Dominar 400 Launch Soon, Bigger Visor, Knuckle Guards

Earlier this year in July, a couple of spy shots of a Bajaj Dominar 400 had surfaced online revealing a few new features. These pictures suggested that an updated version of the motorcycle is likely to be in the pipeline. Now, as per a recent media report, Bajaj Auto will launch a new model of the Dominar 400 soon.

The report says that a few dealerships have confirmed that the Bajaj Dominar 400 will get an update soon and the company will launch the new model in the coming few months. However, no details regarding what this update will bring to the table have been shared. We think it is quite possible that Bajaj Auto would add a bigger visor and a pair of knuckle guards in the updated Dominar 400.

Also Read: Biggest Bajaj Pulsar to Launch this Diwali - Pulsar 250 or Pulsar 400?

The previous spy shots show us how the larger windshield would look on the Bajaj Dominar 400. Considering the touring nature of the motorcycle, this would prove to be a welcoming addition as it would provide a good amount of wind protection to the ride, especially while cruising at triple-digit speeds, which the Dominar 400 is easily capable of doing. The design of the new windshield is also quite interesting and adds a bit of visual appeal to the motorcycle.

We can also see a pair of knuckle guards. They have the same Aurora Green colour that Bajaj Auto offers with the current Dominar 400. They would not only function as protection equipment but also enhance the overall look of the motorcycle.

Also Read: New Bajaj Pulsar NS250 Spy Shots Reveal Projector Headlamp, LED DRLs

Apart from these couple of changes, Bajaj Auto might add some other features, too. We are expecting to learn more about them in the near future. However, chances of including any mechanical changes to the updated Bajaj Dominar 400 are unlikely.

Source