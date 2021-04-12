This Bajaj Pulsar 150 Looks Like a Serious Hero Xpulse 200 Rival - Render

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 and Hero Xpulse 200 are not each other’s direct rivals. While the former is a premium commuter, the latter can help you take the road less travelled thanks to its dual-sport nature. This is the scenario in the real world. In the digital universe, however, there are no limitations to one’s imagination. A clear example is the Pulsar 150 Motocross edition rendering that we have today. It has been created by an automotive artist who goes by the name “Abin Designs”. And the motorcycle in the digital portrait looks like a serious Hero Xpulse 200 competitor.

We can see in the rendering that the Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been given a major makeover. The only two components that help to identify the motorcycle are the fuel tank with the Pulsar logo and the engine. Let’s have a look at some of the changes that have been incorporated into this machine.

The front end has been totally revamped. The handlebar appears to have been raised and the headlight has been replaced by a vertical plate. Below it is a motocross-style beak. The suspension system consists of USD forks at the front and a rear monoshok. We can also see that the alloy wheels are given away for a set of wire-spoke wheels that are fitted with knobbier off-road tyres. Thanks to these changes, the ground clearance has been considerably increased.

Moving towards the back, we see a flat, bench-type seat, revised side panels, a new swingarm, and a chain and sprocket set. The tail section of the motorcycle has been modified to gel with the overall theme. There are no side turn signals and taillight on this machine. We can also see a different exhaust that has been fitted at a higher position, perhaps, to enhance the water wading capabilities of the motorbike.

With all the changes that have been made to the motorcycle, it appears that this Bajaj Pulsar 150 Motocross edition wouldn’t be a road-legal vehicle. However, even though it has a less-powered engine, it would still give the Hero Xpulse 200 a run for its money thanks to the kind of equipment it has.

