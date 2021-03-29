Bajaj Pulsar 150 Cafe Racer Avatar Looks Tempting - Rendering

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been rocking the same old design for many years now. While the motorcycle does feel dated, it looks pretty decent for a 150cc commuter even today. However, to refresh things up a bit, a digital rendering of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 cafe racer has been created by an artist that goes by the name “eka_custom_designs” on Instagram. And we must say, the motorcycle looks tempting in this avatar.

The first look at the Bajaj Pulsar 150 cafe racer rendering instantly reminds us of the Harley-Davidson Street 750. The headlight cowl and USD front forks with gaiters appear to have been borrowed from the Harley. We aren’t complaining because the setup looks fantastic. We can also see in the rendered image that while the fuel tank and shrouds have been left unchanged, the seat has been redesigned to suit the cafe racer character of the motorcycle. Of course, it had to be a single-seater only and, thus, there’s a rear seat cowl as well. The original, long rear fender and taillamp setup have been done away with and a short and sporty tail tidy has taken its place.

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 cafe racer in its digital form also features a muscular-looking belly pan and attractive alloy wheels that are using slick tyres and houses larger rotors. To enhance the overall sportiness, the twin rear shock absorbers have been replaced by a gas-charged monoshock. We also find the custom exhaust to be very stylish. Looking closely, we find that the stock side turn indicators haven’t been changed. They don’t really go well with the cafe racer look and should have been tweaked to suit the new design of the motorcycle.

Overall, we find the Bajaj Pulsar 150 cafe racer rendering to be an eye-catching design and give a thumbs up to it. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below.

