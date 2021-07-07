Bajaj Dominar 400 with Big Visor, Knuckle Guards Spied - Updated Model?

A bunch of new spy shots show us a Bajaj Dominar 400 equipped with a bigger visor. The motorcycle is also fitted with a pair of knuckle guards. Perhaps, this is the updated model of the Dominar?

We can see in the spy pictures that the Bajaj Dominar 400 has a relatively larger windshield. Considering the touring nature of the motorcycle, this would prove to be a welcoming addition as it would provide a good amount of wind protection to the ride, especially while cruising at triple-digit speeds, which the Dominar 400 is easily capable of doing. The design of the new windshield is also quite interesting and adds a bit of visual appeal to the motorcycle.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 spied here is also fitted with a pair of knuckle guards. They are also a good addition to have. Now, what led us to believe that this could be an updated model of the Dominar 400 is that the knuckle guards have the same Aurora Green colour that Bajaj Auto offers with the motorcycle. Hence, chances of them being an aftermarket fitment are less. However, there is no official information about the same as of now.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, we don’t see any other addition to the motorcycle. Do you think this is an updated model of the Bajaj Dominar 400? Let us know in the comments below.

In other news, the Bajaj Dominar 250 has received a massive price cut which has made the quarter-litre motorcycle much more affordable than one of its key rivals, the Suzuki Gixxer 250. It now costs INR 1.54 lakh which is even lower than what the motorcycle was launched at (INR 1.60 lakh) more than a year ago.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

