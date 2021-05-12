Bajaj Dominar 400 in Glossy Purple Wrap Looks Sinister

The Bajaj Dominar 400 has an alien-like face, thanks to the full-LED headlamp. However, you wouldn’t call it an intimidating design, would you? But here’s a particular model that has been given a visual makeover via a glossy purple wrap. And the final result is a Dominar 400 that looks sinister.

The owner of this Bajaj Dominar 400 goes by the name “mr__duck_off” on Instagram. And the wrap work has been done by “z1_automotive”. We can see in the pictures that the motorcycle is fitted with an aftermarket body kit. Parts such as the fuel tank, belly pan, rear cowl, and fuel tank extensions have been wrapped. And it certainly adds an extra oomph factor. It also brings freshness to the otherwise familiar-looking model. However, it isn’t just the wrap that makes this motorcycle look badass.

It appears that the headlamp of this Bajaj Dominar 400 has been given a smoked treatment. Also, the glossy black finish of the headlight cowl and flyscreen gives a total blacked-out front look. This, along with the black front fender and fork legs, imparts a mean face to the motorcycle. And somehow it suits the overall theme that results in the sinister visual stance of the machine.

The current model of the Bajaj Dominar 400 that’s on sale in the Indian market is available in two colour options - Aurora Green and Vine Black. These two paint schemes would soon be available with the Dominar 250, too. As for the pricing, after the recent hike, the D400 has crossed the INR 2 lakh mark. The motorcycle now retails at INR 2,03,017 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Considering the specs and features, it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the Dominar 400 is still a value-for-money product.

