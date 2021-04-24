Bajaj Dominar 250 to Get Dominar 400 Colours Soon

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is currently available in two colour options - Canyon Red and Charcoal Black. Now, based on a couple of new spy pictures, the quarter-litre motorcycle will soon be available in Dominar 400 paint schemes - Aurora Green and Vine Black.

The latest spy images have been shared by “thenickzeek”. We can see in the pictures that the Bajaj Dominar 250 in the striking Aurora Green and Vine Black is parked at a dealership. These are the same colour options that are available with the more powerful Dominar 400. Also, since the D250 in the new paint schemes is spotted at a dealership, it suggests that the official launch should be just around the corner. We think that Bajaj Auto shouldn’t charge anything extra for the new colourways. To jog up your memory, the Dominar 250 retails at INR 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Since the Dominar 250 and the Dominar 400 are quite identical to each other, their unique colour options helped to identify the models. But with the introduction of the new paint schemes for the D250, it would become a challenging task to differentiate between the two motorcycles unless looked upon with keen eyes.

Apart from the new colour options, no other changes will be implemented in the Dominar 250. It uses a 248.77cc single-cylinder engine that features 4 valves and DOHC. The liquid-cooled motor is tuned to produce 27PS of max power at 8500rpm and 23.5Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. The transmission on duty is a 6-speed unit accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch.

In terms of features, the Dominar 250 has full-LED lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-barrel exhaust, alloy wheels, disc brakes on both ends with ABS, USD forks at the front and monoshock at the rear, and split seats. It has a seat height of 800mm and weighs 180kg (kerb weight) that makes it one of the heaviest motorcycles in the segment.

