Prices of BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 increased - IAB Report

14/05/2020 - 14:48 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the BS6 Pulsar 150. Both the variants of the 150 cc motorcycle have become around INR 2,000 dearer than before.

Bs6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Standard Red
This is the first price hike for the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150.

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 was launched earlier this year. The Standard variant of the motorbike was priced at INR 94,956* whereas the Twin Disc variant retailed at INR 98,835*. Bajaj Auto has now increased the prices of both the variants.

VariantOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
StandardINR 94,956INR 96,960INR 2,004
Twin DiscINR 98,835INR 1,00,838INR 2,003

This is the first time that the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 has received a price hike. Bajaj Auto has implemented no changes in the 150 cc bike.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Specs

AspectSpecifications
Engine TypeSingle-cylinder, 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark, DTS-i Fi engine
Displacement149.5 cc
Maximum Power14 PS at 8,500 rpm
Maximum Torque13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm
Transmission5-speed

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Dimensions

AspectMeasurements (Standard/Twin Disc)
Length2,055 mm / 2,035 mm
Width765 mm / 750 mm
Height1,060 mm / 1,115 mm
Wheelbase1,320 mm / 1,345 mm
Ground Clearance165 mm / 165 mm
Kerb Weight148 kg / 150 kg

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Features

Both the variants of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 are nearly identical. They come equipped with features such as a wolf-eyed headlight, alloy wheels and engine cowl. However, there are some differences between the two. For example, the Standard variant has a single-piece seat with single-piece pillion grab rail whereas the Twin Disc variant comes equipped a split seat set up with split pillion grab rails.

Bs6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc Red
The Black/Red colour option is common to both the variants of the BS6 Pulsar 150 but the graphics are different.

Also Read: Chetak electric scooter deliveries delayed, to resume in Q3 2020 now

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Colours

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Standard is available in two colour options - Black/Grey and Black/Red. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc is also available in two colour options - Blue/Blue and Black/Red. The Black/Red colour option is common to both the variants but the graphics are different.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 - Image Gallery

