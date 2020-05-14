Prices of BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 increased - IAB Report

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of the BS6 Pulsar 150. Both the variants of the 150 cc motorcycle have become around INR 2,000 dearer than before.

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 was launched earlier this year. The Standard variant of the motorbike was priced at INR 94,956* whereas the Twin Disc variant retailed at INR 98,835*. Bajaj Auto has now increased the prices of both the variants.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Standard INR 94,956 INR 96,960 INR 2,004 Twin Disc INR 98,835 INR 1,00,838 INR 2,003

This is the first time that the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 has received a price hike. Bajaj Auto has implemented no changes in the 150 cc bike.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Specs

Aspect Specifications Engine Type Single-cylinder, 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark, DTS-i Fi engine Displacement 149.5 cc Maximum Power 14 PS at 8,500 rpm Maximum Torque 13.25 Nm at 6,500 rpm Transmission 5-speed

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements (Standard/Twin Disc) Length 2,055 mm / 2,035 mm Width 765 mm / 750 mm Height 1,060 mm / 1,115 mm Wheelbase 1,320 mm / 1,345 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm / 165 mm Kerb Weight 148 kg / 150 kg

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Features

Both the variants of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 are nearly identical. They come equipped with features such as a wolf-eyed headlight, alloy wheels and engine cowl. However, there are some differences between the two. For example, the Standard variant has a single-piece seat with single-piece pillion grab rail whereas the Twin Disc variant comes equipped a split seat set up with split pillion grab rails.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Colours

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Standard is available in two colour options - Black/Grey and Black/Red. The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc is also available in two colour options - Blue/Blue and Black/Red. The Black/Red colour option is common to both the variants but the graphics are different.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi