Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 launched, priced at INR 1.91 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the Dominar 400 BS6 in India. The BS6 version of the company’s flagship motorcycle has been priced at INR 1.91 lakh*.

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Specs

The new Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 draws power from a revised 373.3 cc single-cylinder engine. It is a familiar liquid-cooled, fuel-injected mill with a DOHC setup and Bajaj Auto’s patented Triple Spark technology. In its BS6 state of tune, this engine produces 40 PS of maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the BS4 model of the Dominar 400 also had the same amount of power and torque output. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit that is accompanied by a slipper clutch.

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Features

In terms of features, the new BS6 Dominar 400 is the same as its predecessor. It has full-LED lighting, muscular 13-litre fuel tank, fully-digital primary and secondary instrument cluster, twin-barrel exhaust, diamond-cut finished alloy wheels, high-quality rearview mirrors, split seats, split rear grab rails, wide single-piece handlebar and 3D logo on the fuel tank and rear cowl.

The cycle parts include a set of 43 mm USD forks for carrying out the suspension duties at the front and a multi-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Thanks to the large 320 mm front disc brake and 230 mm rear disc brake along with wide 110 mm front and 150 mm rear radial tyres, the Dominar 400 has a great braking performance. And the addition of a dual-channel ABS makes things even better.

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Price and Colours

Model Old (BS4) Price* New (BS6) Price* Difference Bajaj Dominar 400 INR 1,90,002 INR 1,91,751 INR 1,749

The Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 is available in two colour options - Aurora Green and Vine Black. We find the red colour option of the new Bajaj Dominar 250 quite engaging and would like to have it included in the bigger Dominar’s colour palette.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi