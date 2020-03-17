Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 - Specs, features & prices compared

The competition in the 250 cc motorcycle segment is slowly becoming fierce and surviving in it is becoming tough. Motorcycles like the KTM 250 Duke, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the likes have already caused quite a stir. The newly launched Bajaj Dominar 250 and the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 are the cheapest bikes in their segment. Here's a detailed comparison between these budget 250 cc bikes.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 - Dimensions

Both the Dominar 250 and Gixxer 250 belong to the same quarter-litre segment and both of them are naked motorcycles. However, the former is touring-biased whereas the latter is street-biased.

Aspect Bajaj Dominar 250 BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Length 2156 mm 2010 mm Width 836 mm 805 mm Height 1112 mm 1035 mm Wheelbase 1453 mm 1340 mm Ground clearance 157 mm 165 mm Kerb weight 180 kg 156 kg

The Dominar 250 has a longer wheelbase and is also heavier. Thus, it would have better high-speed stability and cruising ability. The Gixxer 250 has smaller dimensions and is also lighter. This would make it an easy handler in the urban environment. What’s interesting here is that the Dominar 250 has a much lower ground clearance than the Gixxer 250. Considering that Bajaj Auto is selling it as a touring-motorcycle, the low ground clearance could be a troublemaker.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 - Specs

Bajaj Auto has borrowed the quarter-litre engine from KTM 250 Duke and fitted it in the Dominar 250. It is the same engine that also powers the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. However, in the Dominar 250, this engine features Bajaj Auto’s patented Twin Spark technology that claims to enhance performance and fuel-efficiency.

The BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 received a lot of appreciation for its smooth, refined, and powerful engine. Suzuki managed to avoid the use of liquid-cooling by implementing the SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System). This allowed the Japanese brand to keep the weight of the engine as low as possible without compromising on its performance throughout the rev-range.

Aspect Bajaj Dominar 250 BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Engine type 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, Twin Spark 4-Stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, oil-cooled Fuel injection Yes Yes No. of cylinders 1 1 Displacement 248.77 cc 249 cc Max power output 27 PS at 8500 rpm 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm Max torque output 23.5 Nm at 6500 rpm 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 - Features

Bajaj Auto doesn’t hold back when it comes to offering features in its motorcycles. The new 250 cc Dominar is no exception. It has a long list of features that is similar to that of the Bajaj Dominar 400. Thus, it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the Dominar 250 is a value-for-money product.

With its new Gixxer 250, Suzuki has got an opportunity to demand attention in the quarter-litre segment. Therefore, the Japanese have fully utilised this chance and ensured that the Gixxer 250 has all the bells and whistles to not just stay in the game but also win it.

Features Bajaj Dominar 250 BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 LED headlight Yes Yes Digital instrument cluster Yes Yes Secondary digital display Yes No Split seats Yes Yes Twin-barrel exhaust Yes Yes Dual-channel ABS Yes Yes USD forks Yes No

To provide the Dominar 250 at a competitive price point, Bajaj Auto had to cut corners. The smaller capacity Dominar comes with narrower tubeless tyres - 100/80-17” (Front) and 130/70-17" (Rear). Its front suspension is USD only but the diameter of the forks is smaller - 37 mm. On the other hand, the BS6 Gixxer 250 has wider radial tubeless tyres - 110/70R-17” (Front) and 150/60R-17” (Rear) and beefier 41 mm telescopic suspension at the front. Now, whether narrower USD forks are better than thicker telescopic suspension setup or vice-versa, that’s a topic for some other time.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 - Price

This is another area where Bajaj Auto usually has an upper hand over the rest of its competitors is pricing. The Dominar 250 retails at INR 1.60 lakh* which is a phenomenal price point for a motorbike of its type. For instance, the new BS6 KTM 250 Duke costs INR 2.00 lakh* whereas the newly launched Husqvarna 250 Twins have been given an introductory price of INR 1.80 lakh*.

Suzuki launched the Gixxer 250 in August 2019 for INR 1,59,800*. However, the Japanese brand had to make certain amendments to make the Gixxer 250 comply with the BS6 emission norms which have resulted in a price hike. So, now the new Suzuki Gixxer costs INR 1,65,147*. The BS6 version is around INR 5k more expensive than the BS4 version.

Model Price in INR* Bajaj Dominar 250 1.60 lakh BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 1.65 lakh

*Ex-showroom, Delhi