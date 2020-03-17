Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 - Specs, features & prices compared

The competition in the 250 cc motorcycle segment is slowly becoming fierce and surviving in it is becoming tough. Motorcycles like the KTM 250 Duke, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the likes have already caused quite a stir. The newly launched Bajaj Dominar 250 and the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 are the cheapest bikes in their segment. Here's a detailed comparison between these budget 250 cc bikes.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 - Dimensions

Both the Dominar 250 and Gixxer 250 belong to the same quarter-litre segment and both of them are naked motorcycles. However, the former is touring-biased whereas the latter is street-biased.

AspectBajaj Dominar 250BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
Length2156 mm2010 mm
Width836 mm805 mm
Height1112 mm1035 mm
Wheelbase1453 mm1340 mm
Ground clearance157 mm165 mm
Kerb weight180 kg156 kg

The Dominar 250 has a longer wheelbase and is also heavier. Thus, it would have better high-speed stability and cruising ability. The Gixxer 250 has smaller dimensions and is also lighter. This would make it an easy handler in the urban environment. What’s interesting here is that the Dominar 250 has a much lower ground clearance than the Gixxer 250. Considering that Bajaj Auto is selling it as a touring-motorcycle, the low ground clearance could be a troublemaker.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 - Specs

Bajaj Auto has borrowed the quarter-litre engine from KTM 250 Duke and fitted it in the Dominar 250. It is the same engine that also powers the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. However, in the Dominar 250, this engine features Bajaj Auto’s patented Twin Spark technology that claims to enhance performance and fuel-efficiency.

The BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 received a lot of appreciation for its smooth, refined, and powerful engine. Suzuki managed to avoid the use of liquid-cooling by implementing the SOCS (Suzuki Oil Cooling System). This allowed the Japanese brand to keep the weight of the engine as low as possible without compromising on its performance throughout the rev-range.

AspectBajaj Dominar 250BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
Engine type4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, Twin Spark4-Stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, oil-cooled
Fuel injectionYesYes
No. of cylinders11
Displacement248.77 cc249 cc
Max power output27 PS at 8500 rpm26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm
Max torque output23.5 Nm at 6500 rpm22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm
Transmission6-speed6-speed

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 - Features

Bajaj Auto doesn’t hold back when it comes to offering features in its motorcycles. The new 250 cc Dominar is no exception. It has a long list of features that is similar to that of the Bajaj Dominar 400. Thus, it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the Dominar 250 is a value-for-money product.

With its new Gixxer 250, Suzuki has got an opportunity to demand attention in the quarter-litre segment. Therefore, the Japanese have fully utilised this chance and ensured that the Gixxer 250 has all the bells and whistles to not just stay in the game but also win it.

FeaturesBajaj Dominar 250BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
LED headlightYesYes
Digital instrument clusterYesYes
Secondary digital displayYesNo
Split seats YesYes
Twin-barrel exhaustYesYes
Dual-channel ABSYesYes
USD forksYesNo

To provide the Dominar 250 at a competitive price point, Bajaj Auto had to cut corners. The smaller capacity Dominar comes with narrower tubeless tyres - 100/80-17” (Front) and 130/70-17" (Rear). Its front suspension is USD only but the diameter of the forks is smaller - 37 mm. On the other hand, the BS6 Gixxer 250 has wider radial tubeless tyres - 110/70R-17” (Front) and 150/60R-17” (Rear) and beefier 41 mm telescopic suspension at the front. Now, whether narrower USD forks are better than thicker telescopic suspension setup or vice-versa, that’s a topic for some other time.

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs. BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 - Price

This is another area where Bajaj Auto usually has an upper hand over the rest of its competitors is pricing. The Dominar 250 retails at INR 1.60 lakh* which is a phenomenal price point for a motorbike of its type. For instance, the new BS6 KTM 250 Duke costs INR 2.00 lakh* whereas the newly launched Husqvarna 250 Twins have been given an introductory price of INR 1.80 lakh*.

Suzuki launched the Gixxer 250 in August 2019 for INR 1,59,800*. However, the Japanese brand had to make certain amendments to make the Gixxer 250 comply with the BS6 emission norms which have resulted in a price hike. So, now the new Suzuki Gixxer costs INR 1,65,147*. The BS6 version is around INR 5k more expensive than the BS4 version.

ModelPrice in INR*
Bajaj Dominar 2501.60 lakh
BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 2501.65 lakh

