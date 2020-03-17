BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 brochure leaked, complete specs revealed

The BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 will be launched in India very soon. The price of the upcoming motorcycle has already been revealed. And now, its complete specs are out as well, via a leaked brochure.

The BS6 Gixxer 250 has the same amount of power as the BS4 Suzuki Gixxer 250 but its maximum torque is slightly lesser.

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Specs

AspectBS4 SpecificationBS6 Specification
Engine Displacement249 cm³249 cm³
Engine Type4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled
Valve SystemSOHC, 4 ValveSOHC, 4 Valve
Bore x Stroke76.0 mm x 54.9 mm76.0 mm x 54.9 mm
Max. Power26.9 PS at 9,000 rpm26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm
Max. Torque22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm
Fuel SystemFuel InjectionFuel Injection
Starter SystemElectric Electric
Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual

The new Gixxer 250 will be powered by the same 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that we have seen in the BS4 Gixxer 250. However, Suzuki has done some changes in it to make it BS6 compliant. In its BS6 state of tune, this engine produces slightly lesser torque - 22.2 Nm instead of 22.5 Nm. Also, the peak torque now kicks in earlier in the rev range at 7,300 rpm and not at 7,500 rpm. If we talk about the power output, it remains the same at 26.5 PS. However, it is now produced at 9,300 rpm instead of at 9,000 rpm. The 6-speed transmission has been carried forward without any changes.

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Dimensions

The dimensions of the BS6 Gixxer 250 have left untouched. The motorcycle continues to measure 2010 mm in length, 805 mm in width, and 1035 mm in height. It has the same wheelbase of 1340 mm and ground clearance of 165 mm. The seat height is 800 mm and the kerb weight is 156 kg.

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Features

Launched in August 2019, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is still a fresh model, and so, it's not getting any cosmetic changes with the BS-VI refresh. Some of its key features are:

  • Full-LED headlight
  • 41 mm beefier telescopic forks
  • Full-digital instrument cluster
  • Aggressive styling
  • Upright riding posture
  • Split seats
  • High-rise tail
  • LED taillight
  • Twin-barrel exhaust
  • Dual-channel ABS

There are no visual changes in the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250.

In other news, the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer and BS6 Suzuki Gixxer SF were recently launched in India at INR 1,11,871* and INR 1,21,871* respectively. The BS6 Gixxer SF MotoGP edition retails at 1,22,900*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

