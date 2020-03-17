BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 brochure leaked, complete specs revealed

The BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 will be launched in India very soon. The price of the upcoming motorcycle has already been revealed. And now, its complete specs are out as well, via a leaked brochure.

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Specs

Aspect BS4 Specification BS6 Specification Engine Displacement 249 cm³ 249 cm³ Engine Type 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Oil-cooled Valve System SOHC, 4 Valve SOHC, 4 Valve Bore x Stroke 76.0 mm x 54.9 mm 76.0 mm x 54.9 mm Max. Power 26.9 PS at 9,000 rpm 26.5 PS at 9,300 rpm Max. Torque 22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm Fuel System Fuel Injection Fuel Injection Starter System Electric Electric Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual

The new Gixxer 250 will be powered by the same 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that we have seen in the BS4 Gixxer 250. However, Suzuki has done some changes in it to make it BS6 compliant. In its BS6 state of tune, this engine produces slightly lesser torque - 22.2 Nm instead of 22.5 Nm. Also, the peak torque now kicks in earlier in the rev range at 7,300 rpm and not at 7,500 rpm. If we talk about the power output, it remains the same at 26.5 PS. However, it is now produced at 9,300 rpm instead of at 9,000 rpm. The 6-speed transmission has been carried forward without any changes.

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Dimensions

The dimensions of the BS6 Gixxer 250 have left untouched. The motorcycle continues to measure 2010 mm in length, 805 mm in width, and 1035 mm in height. It has the same wheelbase of 1340 mm and ground clearance of 165 mm. The seat height is 800 mm and the kerb weight is 156 kg.

BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250 Features

Launched in August 2019, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is still a fresh model, and so, it's not getting any cosmetic changes with the BS-VI refresh. Some of its key features are:

Full-LED headlight

41 mm beefier telescopic forks

Full-digital instrument cluster

Aggressive styling

Upright riding posture

Split seats

High-rise tail

LED taillight

Twin-barrel exhaust

Dual-channel ABS

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa permanently discontinued in India - Report

In other news, the BS6 Suzuki Gixxer and BS6 Suzuki Gixxer SF were recently launched in India at INR 1,11,871* and INR 1,21,871* respectively. The BS6 Gixxer SF MotoGP edition retails at 1,22,900*.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Suzuki two-wheeler updates and all other two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi