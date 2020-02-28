Bajaj Dominar 250 media ride invites out, to be launched soon

Things are getting quite interesting in the quarter-litre segment in India. Just days after the Husqvarna 250 cc bikes were launched, media ride invites for the Bajaj Dominar 250 are being sent out. The new development finally confirms the rumours about a smaller Bajaj Dominar.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 will look very similar to the Bajaj Dominar 400. Some of the key features that it will borrow from its elder sibling will likely include the following:

LED headlight

LED indicators and taillight

Fully-digital instrument console

Fuel tank design

Split seat setup

Twin-barrel exhaust

Engine cowl

In the Dominar 250, Bajaj might use the same suspension setup as in the Dominar 400. However, the company might alter its setting to suit the lesser weight of the smaller-capacity motorcycle. Also common between the two should be the braking setup along with the dual-channel ABS. To keep the price of the new bike low, Bajaj Auto would go for a narrower rear tyre and a different box-section swingarm.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 would use the same 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine as the KTM 250 Duke and the recently launched Husqvarna 250 Twins. This engine produces 30 PS maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out to be a differently tuned in this bike. And, of course, it will be a BS-VI compliant engine. Both the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and KTM 250 Duke get a slip and assist clutch which might be made available in the Dominar 250, too.

Bajaj Auto will likely price the Dominar 250 around INR 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).