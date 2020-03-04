Bajaj Dominar 250 now reaching dealerships, spied in two colours

The Bajaj Dominar 250 will be launched in the Indian market very soon. The upcoming quarter-litre Dominar has now started arriving at dealerships.

The latest images show that the Bajaj Dominar 250 will be available in at least two colour options - glossy red and matte black. The Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in the matte black colour but not the glossy red colour.

The 250 cc Dominar will also feature a ‘D250’ badge on either side of its rear cowl. To keep the cost of the new motorcycle low, Bajaj Auto has used a low-cost box-type swingarm. The alloy wheels are also different from that of the Dominar 400. We are also expecting to see regular rearview mirrors and not the premium ones of the bigger Dominar.

In terms of styling, the Bajaj Dominar 250 is very similar to the Bajaj Dominar 400. Various features like the full-LED headlight with a small visor/windscreen, muscular fuel tank with the secondary small display/instrument cluster, fully-digital main instrument cluster, engine cowl, stylish tail section, signature LED taillamps, twin-barrel exhaust, split seats, etc. are shared with the larger capacity Dominar.

Powering the upcoming Dominar 250 will be a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with DOHC setup. It will be the same BS-VI compliant engine that powers the KTM 250 Duke as well as the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250. It produces 30 PS of maximum power at 9000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. However, these numbers might vary in the Dominar 250.

When launched, the new quarter-litre Dominar will be the first Bajaj motorcycle in the 250 cc segment. It would prove to be a good option for people who always liked the Dominar 400 but didn't buy it because of its higher price and power output. The Dominar 250's price may fall in the range of INR 1.5-1.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

