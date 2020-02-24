BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400 starts reaching dealerships [Video]

The BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400's prices were (unofficially) revealed earlier this month. Now, in a new development, the updated bike has started reaching dealerships, further indicating that its launch is imminent. The BS-VI version will be only INR 1,749 costlier than the BS-IV version.

The Dominar 400 got a major update just back in April 2019 and became much more capable and value for money. So it added a host of new features like:

43mm USD front forks

Revised engine with more power

Updated instrument console

Twin-barrel exhaust for a beefier exhaust note

Radial calliper for improved braking

Slightly revised LED taillamp

Better-built rearview mirrors, and whatnot.

All these bells and whistles made the Bajaj Dominar 400 a better motorcycle than its predecessor. So it is understandable that Bajaj wouldn’t be needing to introduce any significant changes with the BS-VI transition. It would simply tinker the 373.3cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine to make it greener and cleaner.

The BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400 could be packing ECU updates and perhaps a bigger catalytic converter to meet the stricter emission norms. The engine is expected to deliver the same amount of power and torque figures - 40 PS at 8,650 rpm and 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm - and come mated to the same 6-speed gearbox.

It is also being reported that various dealerships across the country have already started accepting pre-bookings for the BS-VI Bajaj Dominar 400 for a token amount ranging from INR 1,000-5,000. The official announcement should take place in the next few days.

The current, BS-IV Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in two colour options - ‘Aurora Green’ and ‘Vine Black’. The BS-VI could be offered in a new colour, perhaps the red colour in which a test mule was spotted last year.

[Source: YouTube]