First Bajaj Chetak electric scooter showroom spotted in Pune

An image possibly giving the first look at a dedicated Chetak dealership has surfaced online. It was captured in Pune. Regular readers would know that Bajaj Auto plans to first sell the Chetak electric scooter in Pune and Bengaluru first.

Until now, reports had indicated that Bajaj Auto would offer the Chetak electric scooter through KTM dealerships. The company will announce whatever its distribution plan at the launch event that is expected to happen in this month (January 2020). It hasn't revealed the complete specifications either.

Bajaj Auto may price the Chetak close to the INR 1 lakh mark (on-road). The electric scooter will be challenged by many rivals and its biggest competitor will be the Ather 450.

Unlike the Ather 450, which features a modern look, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter carries a retro-styling. The equipment list, however, is on the modern side, and the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter packs features such as full-LED lighting (indicator, headlight and taillight), digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and backlit switchgear.

The Bluetooth connectivity system works with a dedicated smartphone app that includes live tracking, statistics and ride records. The electric scooter should also offer mobility solutions like data communication, security and user authentication.

Mechanical specifications include a 4 kW electric motor that draws power from an IP67 rated battery pack. The electric scooter can be used in two power modes – Eco (100 km range) and Sport (80 km range). A standard household 5-15 amp electric outlet can be used to recharge the battery pack. The battery can be recharged to 25% in an hour, to 80% level can be achieved in 3.5 hours and to 100% in up to 5 hours.

The upcoming Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will come with a three-year/50,000 km warranty.

