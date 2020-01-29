Ather 450 to be discontinued after current batch

Ather Energy has confirmed that it will be winding down the Ather 450 in the next few months. The company earlier this week launched the updated version of the scooter, the 450X which is not only cheaper but also faster than the standard scooter.

The Ather 450 was launched without much fanfare in July 2018. The electric scooter brought with it several features previously unseen in the market overloaded with cheap Chinese imports or petrol-driven scooters. Ather Energy’s touchscreen 7-inch instrument console with navigation assist is something which was seen only in cars in our market!

The Ather 450's motor generates 5.4 kW and 20 Nm of torque. This scooter uses a 2.4 kWh battery pack. This scooter accelerates from standstill to 40 km/h in 3.9 seconds and weighs 118 kg.

Ather Energy will be winding down productions of the 450 after delivering the bookings it has already received for the scooter. The company will also be offering customers a chance to convert their bookings to the newer Ather 450X.

The Ather 450X's motor produces 6 kW and 26 Nm of torque. Its battery too is a bigger, 2.9 kWh unit that offers a higher range of 85 km. The new Ather 450X comes with an additional ‘Warp’ riding mode and is also lighter than the 450 by 10 kilos. Besides that, the Ather 450X brings to the table an Android-based instrumentation which also has support for Bluetooth to facilitate music playback and call alerts.

Ather Energy is also expanding its footprint to 10 cities with the 450X. It also plans to increase it to 24 cities by the end of the financial year 2022. The company at present has an installed production capacity of 30,000 units and with its upcoming plant in Hosur, Karnataka it aims to increase it by 1 lakh units annually.

Ather Energy will continue to provide support for existing Ather 450 customers.