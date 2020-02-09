Aprilia SXR 125 maxi-scooter (Burgman rival) in the making - Report

Piaggio revealed the SXR 160 scooter at Auto Expo 2020 this week. A report from Bike Dekho says that the company plans to introduce it in a smaller, 125 cc version called Aprilia SXR 125 as well.

The Aprilia SXR 125 and Aprilia SXR 160 will share the same relationship at the Aprilia SR 125 and Aprilia SR 160. Which means that the bigger model's underpinnings and design language could be replicated in its smaller version and the core difference between both the scooters will be in terms of specs. The SXR 125 could draw power from the familiar 125 cc fuel-injected engine borrowed from the SR 125. This engine is responsible to churn out 10 PS at 7700 rpm and 9.7 Nm at 6000 rpm.

Expect the smaller SXR to carry the same exact exterior design, LED lighting system and a large LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity functionality. Moreover, the same hardware, including the telescopic front forks and single rear shock absorber setup, could be part of the package. However, it could roll on smaller 12-inch wheels instead of the bigger 14-inche wheels seen on the SXR 160. Expect the front wheel to be given disc brake while the rear wheel could use drum brake as standard.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Aprilia SXR 125 could be around INR 10,000- 15,000 costlier than the Aprilia SR 125, which, for the record, is currently priced from INR 71,360*. The new model will be a direct rival to the Suzuki Burgman Street.

[Note: Aprilia SXR 160 pictures used for representation]

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

