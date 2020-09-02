Aprilia confirms sub-400cc bikes under consideration for India

When Aprilia showcased the RS 150 and Tuono 150 at the Auto Expo 2018, enthusiasts rejoiced hoping to see the much more affordable Italian machines in the Indian market very soon. However, that did not happen. Then rumours emerged that Aprilia would launch the aforementioned two motorcycles at the Auto Expo 2020. That, too, did not happen. These setbacks disheartened enthusiasts across the country. Well, the latest news coming from the house of Piaggio India might help to bring back the lost smile on those people’s faces.

Piaggio India Chief, Diego Graffi, has confirmed during the digital launch of the Vespa Racing Sixties scooters that Aprilia will not launch the smaller capacity 125cc and 150cc motorcycles in India. The company has realised that the Indian market has evolved and become more welcoming to 300-400cc products, such as the KTM 390 Adventure and TVS Apache RR 310, rather than premium 125-150cc bikes. As a result, the plans for launching the RS 150 and Tuono 150 have been kept aside and Aprilia is working on sub-400cc motorbikes for our country.

While exact details of the sub-400cc Aprilia motorcycles were not revealed, it is expected that it would take the company at least 2-3 years to get ready with these machines. Aprilia could also be planning to switch to the CKD route once the market picks up pace. This could help the brand to keep the pricing of the sub-400cc bikes in check and also reduce the prices of its big motorcycles in the country.

Now, it would be too early to comment as to what these upcoming Aprilia sub-400cc motorcycles would be like but we would not surprised if they are inspired by the company’s high-end motorcycles such as the Tuono V4 1100 and RSV4 1100.

In other news, Piaggio India has also confirmed that the Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter will be launched in India sometime around November this year.