Aprilia Tuono 660 final design revealed via leaked patent images

A couple of leaked patent images of the Aprilia Tuono 660 have revealed the upcoming motorcycle’s final design. While details regarding the launch of the middleweight Tuono continue to remain a mystery, the patent images do hint at the fact that the 660cc semi-naked bike is inching closer towards production.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 was first showcased at the EICMA 2019 in a concept form. It shared the platform with its fully-faired sibling, the Aprilia RS 660. Both the middleweight motorcycles have several parts and components in common. The Tuono 660, being a semi-naked model, features an upright riding stance thanks to the revised riding geometry and the inclusion of a wider single-piece tube-type handlebar.

The Aprilia Tuono 660 also comes with a semi-fairing which imparts a totally different look to the motorcycle when compared to the other naked options in the market. The semi-fairing should also help the Tuono 660 to have better aerodynamics.

In terms of design, the Tuono 660 has a triple-headlight setup at the front which is very similar to that of the RS 660. The sculpted fuel tank and high-rise tail section give the motorcycle a very sporty side profile. Comparing the concept and the final design of the Tuono 660, it can be seen that the Italian company has made some changes. For example, the belly pan has been extended and now finishes right behind the underbelly exhaust.

Powering the Aprilia Tuono 660 will be the same 660cc parallel-twin engine that has been used in the RS 660. However, in the semi-naked motorcycle, the power output has been reduced to 95 bhp. The motor is a liquid-cooled unit and complies with the latest Euro 5 emission standards.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 latest spy shots reveal new details

It is being speculated that the Aprilia Tuono 660 will be launched somewhere around the end of 2020 or early 2021. However, no official information has been released by the company. Regarding the availability of the Tuono 660 as well as the RS 660 in India, we do hope that they make it to our shores. Let’s see what Aprilia has in its mind.