Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter launch timeline revealed

Remember the Aprilia SXR 160? Yes, the attractive maxi-scooter that the Italian company showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in February. At the motor show, Aprilia confirmed that it will launch the new SXR 160, along with the Aprilia SXR 125, in India sometime in Q3 this year and that the bookings will start in August. However, that clearly did not happen thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Well, now a new Aprilia SXR 160 maxi-scooter launch timeline has been revealed.

While an exact date has not been announced, Piaggio India Chief, Diego Graffi, has confirmed during the digital launch of the Vespa Racing Sixties scooters that the Aprilia SXR 160 will be launched in India sometime around November this year. This could mean that the new maxi-scooter could be introduced in our market in the period of September to December 2020.

The Aprilia SXR 160 garnered a lot of attention at the Auto Expo 2020. It features a big-bike inspired design which should become quite popular, especially amongst the youth, in the Indian market. Some of its key features include:

LED headlights

LED DRLs

Telescopic forks

Alloy wheels

Front disc brake

ABS/CBS

Chrome-plated exhaust heat shield

Large comfortable seat

Twin-LED taillight with LED signature lighting

Full-digital instrument cluster

Split glovebox with a USB charger at the front

Large under-seat storage space with light

Large tinted windscreen

As of now, the Aprilia SXR 160 specifications have not been revealed by the company. However, it is quite likely that the new maxi-scooter will draw power from the same 160cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve, fuel-injected, BS6-compliant motor that we have seen in the new Aprilia SR 160. This engine is capable of producing 11 PS of maximum power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: 2020 Aprilia Storm 125 disc brake variant launched, priced at INR 91,321

As for the Aprilia SXR 160 price, since the stylish maxi-scooter will be a more premium offering than the Aprilia SR 160, it will attract a higher price. For reference, the Aprilia SR 160 starts at INR 1.04 lakh* and goes all the way up to INR 1.13 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom