Ampere Vehicles expands its reach in India with 23 new dealerships

Electric vehicle manufacturer, Ampere Vehicles has expanded its reach in the Indian market with the inauguration of 23 new dealerships since September 2019. A subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, the company is now present across India.

Potential customers can buy all existing and upcoming Ampere Vehicles’ electric scooters in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Apart from the company's official website and dealerships, customers can book their Ampere EV through Amazon India.

Ampere Vehicles existing range comprises EV ‘Zeal’ and medium to low-speed models such as the V-48 LA, Magnus 60, Reo LA and REO Li. The company has delivered its products to over 50,000 customers in the last 10 years. To mark the milestone, is offering free insurance scheme for the Zeal electric scooter and free accessories of up to INR 1,000 for other models.

Commenting on the latest announcement, P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Vehicles, said:

We are already present in 180+ towns and cities and expanding our footprint further. The new expansion of our retail network along with the launch of new trendy euro design models such as Reo Elite is a testament to our mission of reaching out to millions of commuters who want to switch to clean mobility with smart, sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

Last month, the subsidiary of Greaves Cotton expanded its product portfolio to seven models with the launch of the new Reo Elite electric scooter last month. The Reo Elite is among the company’s lead-acid battery-powered, low-speed EV range. It has a top speed of 25 km/h and a range of approximately 55 km (city)/60 km (highway). It does not require a license to ride or registration.

Below is the price list of all the EVs from Ampere Vehicles:

Vehicle Price V-48 LA INR 34,000 V-48 Li INR 50,000 Magnus INR 45,000 REO LA INR 40,000 REO LI INR 52,500 REO Elite INR 45,099 Zeal INR 67,000

Ampere Vehicles expects the electric scooters segment in India to grow significantly (based on estimates of Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles). To ensure that its portfolio is spread across various segments, Ampere Electric Vehicles has a significant presence through its range of multi-speed, affordable electric scooters.