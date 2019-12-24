Ampere Reo Elite electric scooter launched in India at INR 45,099

Ampere Vehicles has launched a new model under the Reo series called Elite. The Reo Elite retailss at INR 45,099 (ex-showroom Bengaluru).

In terms of design, the new Ampere Reo Elite packs a very modern look that is achieved by a bold, twin-pod LED headlight and LED DRLs at the front and an equally appealing taillight at the back. The cockpit comprises an LED screen. Other key features of the electric scooter include large storage space (capacity not disclosed) and a USB charger with a phone holder. A carry bag hook near the footboard further adds to the carrying capacity. The electric scooter is available in four colour options – Glossy Black, Glossy White, Glossy Red and Glossy Blue.

The Reo Elite joins Ampere’s lead-acid battery-powered EV range. It uses a 48V-20Ah sealed lead-acid battery pack and has a top speed of 25 km/h. The battery pack is claimed to return an approximate range of 55 km (city)/60 km (highway). A 48V, 2.7A charger can refill the battery pack in eight hours. Being a slow-speed scooter, the Ampere Reo Elite does not require a license to ride or registration.

The kerb weight of the electric scooter stands at 86 kg. The maximum loading capacity is rated at 130 kg, although the recommended capacity stands at 75 kg. Braking department comprises 110 mm drum brakes on both wheels. Shock absorption duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs at the back. The electric scooter rides on 10-inch wheels as standard, but 12-inch units are available as an option. The company offers a one-year warranty for the battery pack.

With the launch of the Reo Elite, Ampere Vehicle’s total product range has extended to seven products. Check out all the vehicles offers by Ampere Vehicles along with their respective prices in the table below:

Vehicle Price V-48 LA INR 34,000 V-48 Li INR 50,000 Magnus INR 45,000 REO LA INR 40,000 REO LI INR 52,500 REO Elite INR 45,099 Zeal INR 67,000

Prospective customers can book the electric scooter for a token amount of INR 1,999 on Ampere Vehicles' website or at a dealership in Bengaluru. Customers who book the Reo Elite electric scooter will get a free helmet.