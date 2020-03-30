2020 Hyundai Verna launched in India, priced from INR 9.31 lakh

The 2020 Hyundai Verna has been launched in India, with prices starting at INR 9.31 lakh*. The new Hyundai Verna is now at dealerships and can be booked with a deposit of INR 25,000. Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night, Phantom Black, Polar White and Typhoon Silver are the colour choices.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna is available in S, S+, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Turbo trims. In all, there are 11 variants on sale. Below are the variants and the variant-wise prices* of the new Hyundai Verna:

Variant Price Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT S INR 9.31 lakh Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SX INR 10.70 lakh Verna 1.5 N/A petrol MT SX(O) INR 12.60 lakh Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SX INR 11.95 lakh Verna 1.5 N/A petrol CVT SX(O) INR 13.85 lakh Verna 1.0 turbo petrol DCT SX(O) INR 13.99 lakh Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT S+ INR 10.66 lakh Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SX INR 12.05 lakh Verna 1.5 turbo diesel MT SX(O) INR 13.95 lakh Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SX INR 13.20 lakh Verna 1.5 turbo diesel AT SX(O) INR 15.10 lakh

The 2020 Hyundai Verna features a refreshed exterior design that makes it look sportier and more stylish. At the front, it has a sportier bumper, bolder Cascading grille in dark chrome, revised lower air intake, repositioned fog lamps and sharper, LED headlamps. On the sides, there are new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Changes at the rear include a sportier bumper with a faux diffuser and full-width chrome trim and tweaked LED tail lamps.

The first-ever Hyundai Verna Turbo has an even sportier exterior, with a unique Cascading grille in gloss black finish, distinctive 16-inch grey alloy wheels, exclusive rear bumper with faux air outlets (and faux diffuser) and a twin-tip exhaust outlet.

The interior of the 2020 Hyundai Verna is also quite new. The updated sedan has a digital instrument cluster comprising monochrome speedometer and tachometer and a 4.2-inch colour MID, as well as a new, 8.0-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with a sleeker control panel. The central AC vents are also new. Also new is a Blue Link suite including 45 connected car features. Unlike the old model, the new model includes paddle shifters, but only in the Turbo variant. The Turbo variant also benefits from an exclusive all-black colour scheme with red accents.

Hyundai offers the 2020 Verna with three engines and three transmissions. All the three engines are new, and as for the transmissions, two of them are new. Below is the powertrain line-up:

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Variant 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT S, SX, SX(O) 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT SX, SX(O) 1.0L turbocharged petrol 120 PS 172 Nm 7-speed DCT SX(O) Turbo 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT S+, SX, SX(O) 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT SX, SX(O)

*Ex-showroom India

[Image Source: team-bhp.com]