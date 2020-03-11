7-seat Hyundai Creta (2021 launch) - IAB Rendering

The next-gen Hyundai Creta that will be launched on the 17th of this month will get a 7-seat version at a later stage. IAB’s digital illustrator Shoeb Kalania has created a rendering to show how the 7-seat Hyundai Creta may look like.

Hyundai has never talked about launching a 7-seat Creta, but media reports have been claiming for over a year now that the second-gen Creta due this month is going to have a 7-seat version. At this point, it still remains a majorly speculative product with close to no official information available officially.

The second-gen Hyundai Creta sits on the same platform as the Kia Seltos, and we know directly from Han-Woo Park, CEO, & President, Kia, that this platform “is fully capable of developing a seven-seater.”

The first-ever 7-seat Hyundai Creta would obviously be a model positioned between the Hyundai Creta and the Hyundai Tucson, which is going to be manufactured in India and also going to gain a three-row version with the next full model change. It will be a budget three-row SUV.

The Hyundai Creta seven-seater will likely be an elongated version of the Mk2 Hyundai Creta. The wheelbase should be the same - 2.6 metres. The more family-oriented version should have a stretched rear overhang for the space required for the two additional seats. For more differentiation, it could be equipped with additional features like the portrait-style touchscreen of the 2020 Hyundai ix25, a fully digital instrument cluster and more.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai i20 to be offered with two different front grille designs

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta could be offered with the same set of engines as the 5-seat version: 1.5L N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), 1.5L turbocharged diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) and 1.4L turbocharged petrol (140 PS/242 Nm). The prices could start somewhere between INR 11 lakh* and INR 12 lakh* respectively.

*Ex-showroom