2020 Hyundai Creta interior fully exposed, features touch-enabled air purifier

Hyundai has started the series production of the 2020 Creta at its Sriperumbudur plant in Chennai. Images shot inside the plant have started circulating on the web, fully exposing the upcoming SUV’s interior.
The 2020 Hyundai Creta features an interior design much different from the 2020 Hyundai ix25 sold in China. It misses out on a large portrait touchscreen display that includes climate control functions as well. Instead, it features a relatively simpler infotainment system with a 10.25-inch HD horizontal touchscreen display and a conventional automatic climate control system.
The Indian model doesn’t get a digital display on the gearshift knob either. Also different are the air vents and the instrument cluster. It’s a semi-digital unit with a conventional tachometer and fuel gauge and a 7.0-inch display for the speedometer. The steering wheel has been given a more luxurious design.
Like the Kia Seltos, the 2020 Hyundai Creta features an air purifier. However, the latter’s air purifier comes with a display that is not only bigger but also touch-enabled. Below are all the salient features of the upcoming premium B-SUV:
2020 Hyundai Creta - Key features
|Design
|Technology
|Performance
|Connectivity
|Experience
|Comfort
Trio Beam LED Headlamps
Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof
|New BS-VI engines
Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands
|10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link
Rear Window Sunshade
Crescent Glow LED DRL
Auto Healthy Air Purifier
7DCT & IVT (CVT) in Petrol Engine
Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App
Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting
Rear Seat Headrest Cushion
|17-inch two-tone alloy wheels
7-inch Supervision Cluster with Digital Display
Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport
Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers)
2 Step Rear Seat Reclining
Lightning Arch C-Pillar
Remote Engine Start (in MT configurations)
Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud
Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold
Front & Rear USB Charger
Twin-Tip Exhaust
Paddle Shifters
Rear Disc Brakes
TPMS
LED Reading Lamps
Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler
Driver Rear View Monitor
Cooled Glove Box
Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM
2020 Hyundai Creta - Powertrain options
|Engine
|Maximum Power
|Maximum Torque
|Transmission
|Drivetrain Layout
|Fuel Economy Rating
|1.5L naturally aspirated petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|6-speed MT
|FWD
|16.8 km/l
|1.5L naturally aspirated petrol
|115 PS
|144 Nm
|CVT
|FWD
|TBD
|1.4L turbocharged petrol
|140 PS
|242 Nm
|7-speed DCT
|FWD
|16.8 km/l
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed MT
|FWD
|21.4 km/l
|1.5L turbocharged diesel
|115 PS
|250 Nm
|6-speed AT
|FWD
|TBD
Hyundai will launch the 2020 Creta in India on the 17th March. The company should begin deliveries this month itself.
[Image Source: facebook.com]