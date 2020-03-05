2020 Hyundai Creta interior fully exposed, features touch-enabled air purifier

05/03/2020
Hyundai has started the series production of the 2020 Creta at its Sriperumbudur plant in Chennai. Images shot inside the plant have started circulating on the web, fully exposing the upcoming SUV’s interior.

2020 Hyundai Creta Dashboard Driver Side Spy Shot
The 2020 Hyundai Creta features an interior design much different from the 2020 Hyundai ix25.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta features an interior design much different from the 2020 Hyundai ix25 sold in China. It misses out on a large portrait touchscreen display that includes climate control functions as well. Instead, it features a relatively simpler infotainment system with a 10.25-inch HD horizontal touchscreen display and a conventional automatic climate control system.

The Indian model doesn’t get a digital display on the gearshift knob either. Also different are the air vents and the instrument cluster. It’s a semi-digital unit with a conventional tachometer and fuel gauge and a 7.0-inch display for the speedometer. The steering wheel has been given a more luxurious design.

2020 Hyundai Creta Air Purifier Spy Shot
Like the Kia Seltos, the 2020 Hyundai Creta features an air purifier.

Like the Kia Seltos, the 2020 Hyundai Creta features an air purifier. However, the latter’s air purifier comes with a display that is not only bigger but also touch-enabled. Below are all the salient features of the upcoming premium B-SUV:

2020 Hyundai Creta - Key features

DesignTechnologyPerformanceConnectivityExperienceComfort

Trio Beam LED Headlamps

Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

New BS-VI engines

Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands

10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link

Rear Window Sunshade

Crescent Glow LED DRL

Auto Healthy Air Purifier

7DCT & IVT (CVT) in Petrol Engine

Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App

Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting

Rear Seat Headrest Cushion

17-inch two-tone alloy wheels

7-inch Supervision Cluster with Digital Display

Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport

Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers)

2 Step Rear Seat Reclining

Lightning Arch C-Pillar

Remote Engine Start (in MT configurations)

Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Front & Rear USB Charger

Twin-Tip Exhaust

Paddle Shifters

Rear Disc Brakes

TPMS

LED Reading Lamps

Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler

Driver Rear View Monitor

Cooled Glove Box

Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM

2020 Hyundai Creta - Powertrain options

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionDrivetrain LayoutFuel Economy Rating
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTFWDTBD
1.4L turbocharged petrol140 PS242 Nm7-speed DCTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTFWD21.4 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATFWDTBD

Hyundai will launch the 2020 Creta in India on the 17th March. The company should begin deliveries this month itself.

