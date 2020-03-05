2020 Hyundai Creta interior fully exposed, features touch-enabled air purifier

Hyundai has started the series production of the 2020 Creta at its Sriperumbudur plant in Chennai. Images shot inside the plant have started circulating on the web, fully exposing the upcoming SUV’s interior.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta features an interior design much different from the 2020 Hyundai ix25 sold in China. It misses out on a large portrait touchscreen display that includes climate control functions as well. Instead, it features a relatively simpler infotainment system with a 10.25-inch HD horizontal touchscreen display and a conventional automatic climate control system.

The Indian model doesn’t get a digital display on the gearshift knob either. Also different are the air vents and the instrument cluster. It’s a semi-digital unit with a conventional tachometer and fuel gauge and a 7.0-inch display for the speedometer. The steering wheel has been given a more luxurious design.

Like the Kia Seltos, the 2020 Hyundai Creta features an air purifier. However, the latter’s air purifier comes with a display that is not only bigger but also touch-enabled. Below are all the salient features of the upcoming premium B-SUV:

2020 Hyundai Creta - Key features

Design Technology Performance Connectivity Experience Comfort Trio Beam LED Headlamps Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof New BS-VI engines Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link Rear Window Sunshade Crescent Glow LED DRL Auto Healthy Air Purifier 7DCT & IVT (CVT) in Petrol Engine Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting Rear Seat Headrest Cushion 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels 7-inch Supervision Cluster with Digital Display Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers) 2 Step Rear Seat Reclining Lightning Arch C-Pillar Remote Engine Start (in MT configurations) Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold Front & Rear USB Charger Twin-Tip Exhaust Paddle Shifters Rear Disc Brakes TPMS LED Reading Lamps Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler Driver Rear View Monitor Cooled Glove Box Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM

2020 Hyundai Creta - Powertrain options

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout Fuel Economy Rating 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD TBD 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 21.4 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD TBD

Hyundai will launch the 2020 Creta in India on the 17th March. The company should begin deliveries this month itself.

[Image Source: facebook.com]