New 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spy Shot Shows New Features

There had been multiple sightings of the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser undergoing road testing in the past. Just when we started to think that it has been a while since we last saw a prototype of the upcoming twin-cylinder motorcycle, a new spy shot surfaces online. Interestingly, the test mule caught on camera this time is equipped with some new features. Let’s have a look.

While the overall silhouette of the motorcycle remains more or less the same, this specific test mule is fitted with some new parts. For instance, there seems to be some sort of a small windscreen and newly designed headlight mask fitted at the front. The bottom part of the front USD forks is also covered with black camo. Perhaps, it could be some sort of a fork protector that might be offered as an optional accessory.

Also Read: Is Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 a Good Buy in 2021?

There is a black sheet on the side of the motorcycle that’s covering the side body panels and even the engine. We reckon, perhaps, Royal Enfield is trying out a different design for the side body panels. A similar treatment can be seen at the back hinting that the taillamp and turn indicator design could be altered.

The 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser will be fitted with a similar instrument cluster that we have seen in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It will have the Tripper Navigation system, too. Apart from that, the motorcycle will feature low-slung dual exhausts emanating from the 650cc twin-cylinder engine that has been handling duties flawlessly in the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 since November 2018.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan Spied, Looks More Road-Focused

As per the available information, the next Royal Enfield motorcycle to be launched in India should be the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350. Several spy shots of undisguised models of the new bike had surfaced online recently. It’d be hard to say when the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant would introduce the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser.

Image Source