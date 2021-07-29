New Royal Enfield Himalayan Spied, Looks More Road-Focused

A few spy shots have surfaced online suggesting that a new Royal Enfield Himalayan is under development. The prototype in the images has certain features that lead us to believe that it could be a road-focused version of the motorcycle.

It is quite evident in the spy shots that the Royal Enfield Himalayan undergoing road testing is missing a windshield. The motorcycle is also not fitted with fork gaiters. Another major change that we can see in the pictures is that the front wheel of the prototype appears to be of a smaller size than that of the current Himalayan which uses a 21-in setup.

While the shape of the fuel tank, rearview mirrors, headlight assembly, instrument cluster; all look the same, the front rack has been removed. It is replaced by tank shrouds. Apart from that, the exhaust, taillight, and side panels have been left untouched. We reckon, perhaps, the test mule is also wearing road-biased tyres instead of dual-purpose knobbier ones that we find in the present Royal Enfield Himalayan.

All these aforementioned elements that have been revealed in the spy shots, points in the direction that this Royal Enfield Himalayan could indeed be a road-focused version. It would prove to be a good option for riders who wish to cover long distances on the tarmac and not take their motorcycle off-road; an area where the current Himalayan excels.

Details regarding the engine of the new Himalayan are not known as of now. It’s quite likely that Royal Enfield will use the same 411cc single that we see in the current model, however, the company might make some minor alterations to make the motor even smoother. We are expecting to see more spy shots of the Himalayan in its new avatar in the near future.

