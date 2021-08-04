Is Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 a Good Buy in 2021?

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was introduced back in Nov 2018 along with its cafe-racer sibling, the Continental GT 650. Since then these machines have made quite a name for themselves all around the globe, including India. In more than 2.5 years of its existence, the Interceptor 650 has received two major updates - 1) BS6 engine 2) New 2021 model. So, does the retro-styled, twin-cylinder motorcycle from the house of Royal Enfield is still a good buy?

Royal Enfield has really hit the bull’s eye with the magnificent 650cc twin-cylinder engine that powers the Interceptor 650. It isn’t the most powerful engine out there but it is full of energy and loads of torque. Whether you are riding around in the city or doing highway runs at triple-digit speeds, this motor can hold well and put a smile on your face. Also, the 270-degree firing order ensures that that smile easily turns into a grin every time you twist the throttle.

And it’s not just the engine of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that has been done brilliantly. The chassis is quite capable as well. Even though the INT 650 is meant for more relaxed riding but it can handle some enthusiastic runs if needed. And everything else has been designed to match that nature. For example, the brakes do a great job in bringing this motorcycle to a halt pretty quickly. The dual-channel ABS is finely tuned and doesn’t kick in too early. Similarly, the tyres offer impressive grip although the latest model is now coming with CEAT instead of Pirelli rubbers.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 indeed has its niggles. The motorcycle has a simple instrument cluster that shows very limited information. The digital fuel gauge isn’t really quite accurate. The wheels are wire-spoked, hence, repairing a puncture isn’t a walk in the park. We are also not huge fans of the overall quality of parts on this machine. The suspension might feel too soft for some riders’ liking. But even with all these hindrances, the Interceptor 650 comes out shining.

With more than 2.5 years in the market, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is still holding its place firmly, both in the domestic as well as international markets. At the time of the launch, it carried a starting price tag of INR 2.5 lakh. Today, Royal Enfield is asking INR 2.75 lakh for the standard colours. That’s not a huge price hike in two and a half years considering that the motorcycle now has a BS6 engine that’s more refined and also features some exciting colour options.

So, is the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 a good buy in 2021? Yes, it is. It continues to bring a lot to the table for the price and is still the most affordable 650cc twin-cylinder motorcycle available in the market. Yes, it has its own share of issues but no motorcycle is perfect. The INT 650 gets a big thumbs up from us.

All prices are ex-showroom