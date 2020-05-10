2021 Yamaha R3 imagined - IAB Rendering

With the old Yamaha R3 discontinued now, India is waiting for a replacement. It could be either the facelifted Yamaha R3 that was introduced in 2018 or the next-gen Yamaha R3 that is expected to be unveiled in 2021. We hope it's the 2021 Yamaha R3, which our digital artist Shoeb Kalania has shown in a rendering.

The design of the rendered 2021 Yamaha R3 is inspired by the fabulous Yamaha supersport bikes R1 and R6. It has a sleeker and futuristic front end. There is a pair of slim LED daytime running lights that look stunning. Below them, the bike features LED projector headlamps. This entire setup is very similar to the Yamaha R1 and Yamaha R6'.

The rendered 2021 Yamaha R3 features rearview mirrors with integrated turn signals as well. The fuel tank of the motorcycle has fins like structure on the top. These appear to be present for visual enhancement. The rear cowl has an aerodynamic design which not only helps in reducing the drag but also looks pretty cool. Other parts such as the fairing, exhaust, footpegs, alloy wheels, rear fender seem to be similar to those of the current-gen R3.

As for the engine, the 2021 Yamaha R3 could have the familiar 321 cc twin-cylinder mill which is known for its rev-happy nature. It delivers excellent power and performance throughout the rev range with minimal vibrations. Yamaha would alter the power and torque output numbers for the 2021 model, obviously.

